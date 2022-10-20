BTS members announce hiatus to do mandatory military service

K-Pop group BTS announces hiatus for mandatory military service.

They will take a break until 2025.

South Korea requires all citizens to perform mandatory military service.

Recently, the South Korean boy band’s record label made an disappointing announcement to fans of the popular K-Pop group. We’re talking about the members of BTS, who announced they are on hiatus to do mandatory military service.

Members of the K-pop band BTS will fulfill their mandatory military service required under South Korean law, their company representative said on Monday. The news ended a debate about a possible exemption for their artistic achievements.

BTS members announce hiatus

According to the Associated Press, the oldest member of the band, Jin, is withdrawing his request to delay his recruitment at the end of the month and will follow the necessary steps to being the process, Big Hit Music said.

The other six members also plan to serve in the military, according to the company’s report to regulatory financial authorities, described as information related to its management that could affect investment decisions.