BTS members announce hiatus to do mandatory military service
Recently, the South Korean boy band’s record label made an disappointing announcement to fans of the popular K-Pop group. We’re talking about the members of BTS, who announced they are on hiatus to do mandatory military service.
Members of the K-pop band BTS will fulfill their mandatory military service required under South Korean law, their company representative said on Monday. The news ended a debate about a possible exemption for their artistic achievements.
According to the Associated Press, the oldest member of the band, Jin, is withdrawing his request to delay his recruitment at the end of the month and will follow the necessary steps to being the process, Big Hit Music said.
The other six members also plan to serve in the military, according to the company’s report to regulatory financial authorities, described as information related to its management that could affect investment decisions.
BTS will have to fulfill mandatory military service
Big Hit issued another statement on Twitter indicating that the company and the members of the group are “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”. No further information was given about the dates of their military service.
BTS members performed together in Busan last weekend to support city's bid to host an international expo but now it seems that only solo performances are scheduled until 2025.
BTS members must serve in the army
The announcement came after Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers last month that it would be “desirable” for BTS members to complete their military duties to ensure fairness in South Korea’s military service, according to reports from AP.
The question of whether BTS members should serve in the military had sparked a heated debate in South Korea, as Jin faced a possible draft early next year after turning 30 in December.
The decision was based on South Korean law
Under South Korean law, most men in good health must complete 18 to 21 months of military service, although exemptions have been granted to athletes and entertainers who excel in international competitions associated with national prestige, according to AP.
As the process disrupts the professional careers or studies of young men in South Korea, evading military responsibilities or creating exceptions is a highly sensitive issue. Opinion polls in recent weeks showed that public opinion was divided on whether BTS members should serve in the military. Filed under: BTS mandatory military service