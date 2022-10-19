Mhoni Vidente reveals what awaits Mexico for the remainder of October

Mhoni Vidente leaves her followers aghast.

The Cuban psychic reveals what awaits Mexico for the remainder of October.

Tragedies and misfortunes? On one of her most recent visits to El Heraldo de Mexico, the beloved psychic Mhoni Vidente, revealed what awaits Mexicans for the remainder of October, the tenth month of the year — also called ‘the perfect month’ or ‘the Cabalistic month’. The video is available on the outlet’s YouTube channel. Radiant as always, the Cuban psychic first said she hopes everyone wakes up every day surrounded by good vibes, happiness and optimism, since we have been through the worst, from a pandemic to a war, besides the constant blows to the world’s economy. Pay attention to Mhoni’s words. Mhoni Vidente says the Judgement card is on Mexico Mhoni Vidente recalled the murder of 20 people that occurred just a few days ago in Guerrero during an armed attack took place in the town of San Miguel Totolapan: “I don’t understand when the leader of a cartel can simply say that (the attack) was for him and then apologize, where is the security, where are the military?” “Here you realize that all the cartels in Mexico are already gaining a lot of strength and power, as well as near Mexico, like in Guatemala and El Salvador, and more than 20 people cruelly murdered because ‘they got confused.’ I send my condolences to the relatives, but you can no longer live like this,” said the beloved psychic.

Mhoni Vidente calls for the violence to end “We have to say ‘enough is enough’, like many years ago, that this type of insecurity was being experienced in Mexico, many people got together and dressed in white and that is what is needed today. Everyone get together, dress in white and say ‘enough is enough’ to the violence, because you don’t see who will stop it,” said the Cuban psychic. On the other hand, the Mhoni visualizes that ‘many people will continue to suffer’. “Many people have not experienced a kidnapping, a robbery or an attack, but many people have and have not been able to cope with it and I believe that once again the public needs to unite for the common good and seek peace, as well as stability and progress,” commented the beloved psychic.

“People are more and more afraid” Before ending her appearance, Mhoni Vidente said that, in Mexico, people are increasingly afraid, apart from harboring a lot of anger and rage. “Many people are very angry and now more so because confidential information from the Sedena (Secretary of National Defense) has come out and exposed very serious situations to the public.” Lastly, the Cuban psychic commented that Mexicans are precious people and that this country is full of culture and faith. “We have the Virgin of Guadalupe that God gave us, we are a people who completely reinvent ourselves in all senses and we put up with everything,” she concluded (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

“Let’s hope nothing bad happens” It didn’t take long for internet users to react to Mhoni Vidente’s words: “What we have to do is get all of us Mexicans together to exterminate the evil that we have in our towns.” “Let’s hope that nothing bad happens.” “But the majority of people continue to support this shitty government…” “A march for peace would be nice.” One user disagreed with what the psychic said: “I disagree with your comment that Mexico has a fragile economy, the statistics show that it is one of the most stable countries in its economy despite everything we have been through and one of the only countries that are autonomous in their energy sources, so much so that we have cheap gasoline, cheap electricity, cheap gas.”