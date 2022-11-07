Passenger plane crashes in Tanzania lake, rescue operations underway

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria.

43 people were on board.

The aircraft ended up almost completely submerged in the water. A passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria, near the northwestern city of Bukoba, in Tanzania, and the authorities immediately activate rescue operations to try to save the lives of the 43 people who were on board. In the early hours of Sunday morning a small Precision Air airliner crashed into Lake Victoria as it was approaching an airport in Tanzania. The aircraft wound up almost completely submerged in the water. Passenger plane crashes into Tanzanian lake According to local authorities, the Precision Air flight was traveling from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam to the airport of Bukoba when it had the accident and ended up crashing into the lake. There were 43 people on board, The Associated Press reported. So far, 26 of the 43 people have been rescued and rushed to a local hospital. “We have managed to save quite a few people,” Kagera provincial police commander William Mwampaghale told reporters optimistically.

Rescue operations underway Local authorities also offered a preliminary assessment of what happened to the plane. “When the aircraft was about 100 meters (high), it had problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane sank in the water. Everything is under control,” added Mwampaghale. According to the provincial police commander, rescue work began immediately and, at the time of his statements, he indicated that the rescuers were still working to try to save as many lives as possible. They have not yet offered details on fatalities.

Chilling videos In addition to the rescue teams, local fishermen are also on the scene helping in the search for survivors, explained BBC. Local media and social networks have spread images and videos showing a chilling scene. SEE VIDEO HERE. The photos reveal that the plane, which belongs to Precision Air, the largest private airline in Tanzania based in Dar es Salaam, was almost completely submerged with only its orange and green tail sticking out of the water. Rescuers and fishing boats surrounded the aircraft. SEE VIDEO HERE.

The plane was about to land A Precision Air spokesperson confirmed to CNN that one of their planes had crashed into Lake Victoria when it was already very close to the Bukoba airport. In fact, one end of the track is right next to the shore of Lake Victoria, which is the largest lake in Africa. The president of Tanzania lamented the tragedy. “It was with sadness that I received the information of the accident of the Precision Air flight in Lake Victoria, in the Kagera region,” President Samoa Suluhu wrote on Twitter. “I send my condolences to everyone affected by this incident. Let us remain calm as the rescue operation continues and pray to God to help us.”