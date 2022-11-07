A mother left her children home alone for days.

She went to pick up her boyfriend in another state.

The little ones were abandoned. It’s said that when a man or a woman falls in love they are capable of doing crazy things. However, that is no excuse for a mother to abandon her little ones for several days to travel to another state to pick up her boyfriend as if he were unable to make the trip on his own. This is exactly what just happened in Georgia. The Barrow County authorities arrested a man and a woman. They are not kids, so we cannot say that it was because of their “youth” that they were immature enough to leave eight and four-year-old boys on their own. The older boy called his dad This unfortunate case came to light after the oldest of the little brothers called his biological father to tell him that they had been alone for several days because his mother had gone out and hadn’t come back. Distraught, the father called his ex-wife on multiple occasions, but she did not answer him. Since he couldn’t go to check on the situation because he lived far away, it occurred to him to call the children’s aunt, to tell her what was going on. He also asked her to go make sure that everything was okay. She did exactly that. Upon arrival, she realized that, indeed, the children had been alone for quite a while. Filed Under: children left alone

She waited for her sister to return Patiently, the aunt took care of the children and decided to stay there until her sister showed up. Coincidentally, the mother returned that day and she had her boyfriend with her. As soon as she came inside the two women began fighting. One grabbed the other by the hair and the latter responded choking her. From there they began to hit each other in the face, until finally, the angry aunt decided that it was time to call the police to report the attack and her sister’s abandonment of her children. Filed Under: children left alone

But Amanda Marie Parker and Aaron Scott Galeski weren’t cooperative at all When the first patrol cars arrived at the scene, the annoyed aunt came out to meet them to show them the injuries she had sustained and tell them everything. The officers then tried to enter the house to talk to the children, their mother and the boyfriend to hear their version of events, but they refused to let them enter. Then they called Amanda Marie Parker and Aaron Scott Galeski on the phone and asked them to let the officers in. The pair refused. Then they were told that police would enter by force and they barricaded themselves inside for several hours. They were unwilling to let themselves be arrested. Filed Under: Chronicle children left alone

The children were left on their own

But the couple did not expect that the two children would go out the back door, where the policemen received them and took them to safety. Seeing from a window that her children were being interrogated, the woman opened the door to yell at them not to talk to police or else they would get into serious trouble. It was already too late. The children had told everything to the officers so it was just a matter of time before they were arrested. After almost two hours, police managed to convince them to surrender and they came out with their hands up. Both were arrested on the spot. Filed Under: Chronicle children left alone

“They are old enough to take care of themselves” Amanda blamed the fight on her sister for “getting involved where she’s not needed,” but the police didn’t believe her. After being arrested, the couple acknowledged that the children had been left on their own, but both insisted they were old enough to take care of themselves. The woman and man face charges of obstruction of justice, in addition to child neglect. They were held in Barrow County jail, while the children were left in the care of another member of their family. The State already has social workers investigating everything about the conditions in which the little ones have lived all this time. Unfortunate story without a doubt. Thanks for reading my story today. MundoNow Until next time.