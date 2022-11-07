Eric Trump gives over-the-top speech.

He claimed Democrats “want to destroy Christianity”.

Midterm elections are tomorrow.

ERIC TRUMP RAILS AGAINST DEMOCRATS! Eric Trump, son of former Republican President Donald Trump, made some extreme comments criticizing the current administration and touched on several “sensitive” issues, which sparked criticism on social media. Eric, in the middle of an event, went on a tirade about Democrats.

Trump’s comments come at a turbulent moment because the midterm elections are on November 8. But he is not the only one to speak out about the opposing party. President Biden, on his mini tour through some states, did not hesitate to criticize Donald Trump and, of course, the Republicans.

ERIC TRUMP TIRADE

Eric Trump criticized Democrats on the eve of the midterm elections. The businessman railed that the Democrats “just want to destroy our history” at the Awaken America event. Some of his comments were shared by Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) on Twitter.

They “want to destroy christianity, destroy our families, our children, our history. Guys, this is a cognizant (?) war in this country. I don’t say that lightly. I’m not the tinfoil hat-wearing guy,” Eric Trump said in part of his speech at the event.