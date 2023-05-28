Devastated Paris Hilton says goodbye to her «loyal friend»

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her beloved chihuahua.

She shared sad news on social media.

She says goodbye to a «loyal friend». Iconic model, reality star and DJ, Paris Hilton is currently going through a difficult time. The businesswoman was devastated to announce the death of a very loyal friend whose been by her side for 23 years. She shared photos and an emotional message on Instagram saying goodbye to her chihuahua Harajuku Bitch. Devastated Paris Hilton announces the death of a «loyal friend» Paris Hilton announced the death of her dog, Harajuku Bitch, who spent 23 years at her side. Hilton shared a series of photos on Instagram along with a moving message. «Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch. 💔🐶 For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber,» Paris wrote.

«She was more than a pet» In one of the photos, Paris is relaxing in the sun surrounded by her dogs. She has always loved her many animals, saying they are more than just pets, they are family. «Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way,» Paris Hilton continued.

Harajuku Bitch was her greatest companion The world of glamor, despite being very flashy, can sometimes be exhausting. Paris went on to write that her dog was always with her, adding that she was the best company she had on her behind-the-scenes breaks. “From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears,» she wrote.

Hilton says goodbye once and for all To conclude the statement, Paris said, «Rest in Peace», thanking her dog for all the good times she gave her. Fans expressed their sympathy in the comments. «Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love.You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. 😇 You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade, «Hilton concluded.