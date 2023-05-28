Jenni Rivera’s father reveals a card reader predicted her death.

He had never told anyone before.

Could the accident have been avoided?

Jenni Rivera’s father said a card reader predicted her death. Pedro Rivera surprised his social media followers by revealing that he had his cards read before Jenni’s tragic accident, according to Las Estrellas.

La Diva de la Banda died on December 9, 2012 when she was traveling in a private jet going from Nuevo León to Toluca, to film La Voz México. The plane crashed, killing everyone on board.

PEDRO RIVERA REVEALS A SECRET

Jenni Rivera’s father stated that five months before her death, he was told by a card reader that one of his children would die. They did not tell him which one and he did not want to ask. When he found out about the fatal accident, he immediately remembered what he’d been told.

He said, «A woman named María read them to me. She told me, ‘You have six children, you will have five left.'» That is why he says he believes in this because the prediction came true.