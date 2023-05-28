Jenni Rivera’s father reveals a card reader predicted her death.

Jenni Rivera’s father reveals a card reader predicted his daughter’s death
Jenni Rivera’s father said a card reader predicted her death. Pedro Rivera surprised his social media followers by revealing that he had his cards read before Jenni’s tragic accident, according to Las Estrellas.
La Diva de la Banda died on December 9, 2012 when she was traveling in a private jet going from Nuevo León to Toluca, to film La Voz México. The plane crashed, killing everyone on board.
PEDRO RIVERA REVEALS A SECRET
Jenni Rivera’s father stated that five months before her death, he was told by a card reader that one of his children would die. They did not tell him which one and he did not want to ask. When he found out about the fatal accident, he immediately remembered what he’d been told.
He said, «A woman named María read them to me. She told me, ‘You have six children, you will have five left.'» That is why he says he believes in this because the prediction came true.
DOÑA ROSA REVEALS A PROPHECY
Jenni’s mother also revealed what a prophet said about her daughter. «Once a prophet told me that Jenni was there, in heaven. They say that there are such large atriums and that then, when someone arrived (in heaven) Jenni would run to see if it was one of her relatives.»
She added, «And they have her at a door there to receive people, to see which relative arrives.» Doña Rosa says that she believes that Jenni Rivera is waiting for her in heaven but that so far, «No one has left the family.»
A CONTROVERSIAL SHOW
Mrs. Doña Rosa and Pedro Rivera have a show they do twice a week where she cooks for him. They talk about their personal lives and religion.
In one of her videos, Rosa commented that people criticize her for cooking for Pedro after everything he’s don to her, but the truth is that they get along well and their show is very popular.