Wrestler Latin Lover shares a post from his hospital bed

Latin lover shared a post from his hospital bed.

The former professional wrestler explained what happened.

«I ask you to send me good vibes,» Víctor Manuel Reséndez posted.

The Mexican wrestler, presenter and actor Latin Lover caused a stir on social media by announcing that he is in the hospital due to an illness that required delicate surgery. He shared the news on social media and asked his followers to pray for his health.

After his announcement, various figures from show business sent him good vibes. The popular Mexican wrestler and actor remains active on social media. His latest project was Bola de Locos on Televisa on May 13.

LATIN LOVER UNDERWENT A DELICATE MEDICAL PROCEDURE

Víctor Manuel Reséndez, better known as Latin Lover, confirmed on social media that he is in poor health and had to undergo surgery. In the post, the actor pointed out that it is necessary for people to know the reality of the situation and not just what is presented on Instagram, which is why he shared a photo from the hospital.

«We are used to sharing only beautiful things on social media as if everything were perfect, the reality is that it is not,» wrote Latin Lover in the post he shared on Instagram. The actor had a good attitude despite his poor health.