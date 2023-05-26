Clarissa Molina shares a message for her ex Vicente Saavedra (VIDEO)

Clarissa Molina stunned everyone with a message.

She has a message for her ex Vincente Saavedra.

Did she say why they broke up? A week has passed since Clarissa Molina announced her split with the music executive Vicente Saavedra after two years together. Now the El Gordo y la Flaca host sends a message to her ex in the middle of the show… does she hate him? Initially, she asked for privacy after canceling her wedding and breaking up with her fiancée of two years, despite the warnings she had received about Vicente Saavedra’s «shady» past. Now Clarissa Molina is opening up about her relationship. Clarissa Molina talks about her ex Vicente Saavedra Clarissa Molina vented about the hard time she is going through on El Gordo y la Flaca while she is in the Dominican Republic filming. Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan contacted her so she could put an end to speculation… did she rant about her ex? She asked for privacy when she announced the breakup: «Family I have always shared all the special and happy moments of my relationship, in which I accepted the proposal with great enthusiasm. Today, I feel ready to share that the relationship has ended. I wholeheartedly appreciate the support you have always given me and I ask you to please understand that at this time of change I need my space and privacy on this issue.»

Is she angry with Vicente Saavedra? Wearing a red dress in the Dominican Republic, Clarissa Molina opened up to El Gordo y la Flaca about what really happened with Vicente Saavedra and why they broke up: «When you are a couple, things are handled with your partner and everything was low profile. We were treating everything like this. At the end of the day Rauly, Lili, you knew my relationship, I was super happy with Vicente, it really was a very nice relationship…» she said. She continued: «It’s what I take with me, all those memories I carry in my heart, treasuring each one of them that I shared publicly with all of you fans too, but you know what, and I was thinking about it, the moments that I really take with me are the ones that had no cameras, where it was just him and me…» said Clarissa Molina.

Clarissa Molina wishes her ex the best She was full of praise for Vicente Saavedra despite the warnings that he didn’t get along with his daughters’ mothers: «I met an incredible human being in Vicente Saavedra. I really learned a lot from him, he from me, both of us and may God want us both to be in today’s session. We take a different path. Who knows what will happen in the future, but for now we keep going and he knows that he can always count on me, there is the love of a couple and right now a family love,» she stated. «Yes, it’s difficult, of course, because imagine, any split after a year or two years is difficult, but I know that we will always be in contact, that is for sure,» she said with a smile on her face, surprising the audience with how calm she seemed.

Fans send her messages of encouragement People commented on the video: «Something I don’t understand if she was so happy with him or were they both so happy why did they break up? Why the lie? Yes, we already know that he cheated on you with a Venezuelan.» «They love gossip and interfering and giving their opinion on the private lives of others, but theirs is untouchable, they cover their things.» «The best thing that she takes is the DIAMOND. That was worth it.» «Since she declared she was with that boy, it was known that she was not going to go far with him because they are very different people, she’s a girl who looks very healthy, he’s a tiger who even has court cases.» More people added: «She doesn’t have to keep talking about that topic, while he’s with another, ridiculous.» «She was not going to put up with him and his three daughters.» «Don’t have contact with an ex turn the page and don’t go back to him. When you stay in touch with an ex or get back together with an ex, that will block you from finding another partner.» «And if everything was so nice, why did they break up? @clarissamolina I don’t see any point in it. Leave your fallacy because something so beautiful doesn’t end.»