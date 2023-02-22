“Heartbreaking” audio of Paquita la del Barrio after health problems
How is Paguita la del Barrio doing? It's been a rough few months for the singer. What does she say in the heartbreaking audio?
In recent months, Paquita la del Barrio has had a series of health problems and though she even confirmed she would be performing a concert with Ana Bárbara, unfortunately, in the end she could not attend and a Bandido singer took her place.
On social media, Paquita explained her reasons for canceling the Valentine’s Day performance, saying she needed to rest for a week so that “the effects of the medication” she was taking completely disappeared.
Paquita apologizes for missing the concert
Later, the singer thanked her fans for all the love she has received in recent days. “I am very grateful to all those people who have been looking out for me, but you see, I did not know if I escaped from heaven or hell,” she said in the audio.
“God has given me permission to continue to exist. I do not want you to stop believing in me, I love you very much, I send you all a hug and God bless each one of you,” added the singer.
What happened to Paquita?
There was so much concern for her health that the artist’s representative stepped forward to deny that her condition was serious, “By means of this, we want to deny the unfounded articles and/or rumors that speak of a serious or emergency condition.”
Paquita thanked her followers on social media and explained her condition. In the audio she is heard saying, “Friends, I’m Paquita la del Barrio. It gives me great pleasure to greet you, I am very grateful to all those people who have been looking out for me.”
Is Paquita la del Barrio about to die?
“I already escaped, I don’t know if from heaven or hell. I can’t really tell you, but God has given me permission to continue to exist. I don’t want them to stop believing in me. I love them very much. I send a hug to all of you. God bless you, see you soon.”
That part of the audio released on social media has caused concern because she referred to heaven and hell. Although it is not clear what exactly is happening with the Mexican singer’s health.
Will she return to the stage?
“When the effects of the medication completely disappears, likewise so that laboratory tests can be carried out, and in this way rule out any difference in her levels due to this health imbalance,” reads the statement they released a few days ago.
“Cheer up, my beautiful! We always send you good vibes.” “Huge hug to my beautiful, God with her, many huge kisses. Speedy recovery of her.” “May God bless her and we hope for her speedy recovery my Paquita.” “My little paquita I hope to God that she recovers soon. I hope to see you in Monterrey very soon.”