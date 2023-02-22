“Heartbreaking” audio of Paquita la del Barrio after health problems

How is Paguita la del Barrio doing?

It’s been a rough few months for the singer.

What does she say in the audio?

In recent months, Paquita la del Barrio has had a series of health problems and though she even confirmed she would be performing a concert with Ana Bárbara, unfortunately, in the end she could not attend and a Bandido singer took her place.

On social media, Paquita explained her reasons for canceling the Valentine’s Day performance, saying she needed to rest for a week so that “the effects of the medication” she was taking completely disappeared.

Paquita apologizes for missing the concert

Later, the singer thanked her fans for all the love she has received in recent days. “I am very grateful to all those people who have been looking out for me, but you see, I did not know if I escaped from heaven or hell,” she said in the audio.

“God has given me permission to continue to exist. I do not want you to stop believing in me, I love you very much, I send you all a hug and God bless each one of you,” added the singer.