Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Pastor kicks out faithful church members for not giving tithe

Pastor kicks out faithful church members for not giving tithe

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • An enraged pastor kicks out church members for not giving tithe.
  • The video goes viral on social media.
  • He even threatened to call the police on those who wouldn’t leave.

An enraged pastor kicks out members of his congregation for not giving tithe and the video goes viral on social media. The pastor even threatened to call police because people weren’t leaving fast enough. He and his wife refused to talk to them, according to La Prensa.

The video has caused great controversy because, although it is true the Bible talks about tithes, they are not obligatory and the pastor insisted they were at his church. He told the members that they had signed a contract. However, the members told him he couldn’t force them to pay.

PASTOR IS OUT OF CONTROL

Pastor runs church tithe
Photo TikTok

So far it is only known that the incident occurred in the United States, as many people were speaking English. The majority were Hispanics who regularly went to pray and do church work. Unfortunately it ended badly for both sides, because the church was abandoned.

The pastor went to insane lengths to get people to leave since they wanted to remain in the house of God, but he wouldn’t allow them. This made internet users angry.

PASTOR BECOMES IRATE BECAUSE MEMBERS WON’T PAY TITHE

religion united states
Photo TikTok

According to the pastor, church members had signed a contract saying they would pay the tithe. He yelled: “You signed the membership and it clearly says that the pastor has the authority, read it, it says it clearly, I am the pastor.”

People disagreed and he told them to leave but many refused, telling him that the church belongs to everyone. Still, the pastor and his wife became angry and insisted they all leave.

EVERYONE IS KICKED OUT

Pastor runs church tithe

Photo TikTok

The pastor threatened to call police, yelling: “Everyone go!” However, no one wanted to leave, so his wife intervened and angrily told them they needed to leave.

The confrontations between the church members and their pastor continued for several minutes. At one point police arrived and that was when some people left, although they were very upset.

PEOPLE ARE OUTRAGED

religion united states
Photo TikTok

People who saw the video on TikTok were angry: “It is that you need to complete for a new car.” “My friend the pastor who profits with faith.” “Vayans todos. The pastor’s words sums up everything about his interests and his love for the church.” “Keep giving your tithes.” “Keep going and donating” “Merchants of faith.” “That’s why I don’t have religion, it’s pure business.”

Others said: “So yes, they are for-profit companies, I say because there are contracts, statutes and memberships.” “The word says it well, false prophets will rise up, read Matthew 24 in its entirety.” “It is already the best business, the best paid in the world world.” “Oh God the Lord Jesus Christ went to preach with sandals and not to sell his word salvation is free.”

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Bizarre
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Pastor kicks out faithful church members for not giving tithe
MundoNow te tiene un listado de las señales que te podrían decir si tu pareja está engañándote

7 signs that your partner might be cheating on you

Viral Video: Woman catches her husband with his lover in a hotel (VIDEO)
Migrantes accidente México

Bad mother? Migrant sends money to his Mexican mother to build a house and she spends it (VIDEO)

A man interrupts a wedding and accuses the groom of cheating with his daughter