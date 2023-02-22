Pastor kicks out faithful church members for not giving tithe
An enraged pastor kicks out church members for not giving tithe. He even threatened to call the police on those who wouldn't leave.
An enraged pastor kicks out members of his congregation for not giving tithe and the video goes viral on social media. The pastor even threatened to call police because people weren’t leaving fast enough. He and his wife refused to talk to them, according to La Prensa.
The video has caused great controversy because, although it is true the Bible talks about tithes, they are not obligatory and the pastor insisted they were at his church. He told the members that they had signed a contract. However, the members told him he couldn’t force them to pay.
PASTOR IS OUT OF CONTROL
So far it is only known that the incident occurred in the United States, as many people were speaking English. The majority were Hispanics who regularly went to pray and do church work. Unfortunately it ended badly for both sides, because the church was abandoned.
The pastor went to insane lengths to get people to leave since they wanted to remain in the house of God, but he wouldn’t allow them. This made internet users angry.
PASTOR BECOMES IRATE BECAUSE MEMBERS WON’T PAY TITHE
According to the pastor, church members had signed a contract saying they would pay the tithe. He yelled: “You signed the membership and it clearly says that the pastor has the authority, read it, it says it clearly, I am the pastor.”
People disagreed and he told them to leave but many refused, telling him that the church belongs to everyone. Still, the pastor and his wife became angry and insisted they all leave.
EVERYONE IS KICKED OUT
The pastor threatened to call police, yelling: “Everyone go!” However, no one wanted to leave, so his wife intervened and angrily told them they needed to leave.
The confrontations between the church members and their pastor continued for several minutes. At one point police arrived and that was when some people left, although they were very upset.
PEOPLE ARE OUTRAGED
People who saw the video on TikTok were angry: “It is that you need to complete for a new car.” “My friend the pastor who profits with faith.” “Vayans todos. The pastor’s words sums up everything about his interests and his love for the church.” “Keep giving your tithes.” “Keep going and donating” “Merchants of faith.” “That’s why I don’t have religion, it’s pure business.”
Others said: “So yes, they are for-profit companies, I say because there are contracts, statutes and memberships.” “The word says it well, false prophets will rise up, read Matthew 24 in its entirety.” “It is already the best business, the best paid in the world world.” “Oh God the Lord Jesus Christ went to preach with sandals and not to sell his word salvation is free.”