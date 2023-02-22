Pastor kicks out faithful church members for not giving tithe

An enraged pastor kicks out church members for not giving tithe.

An enraged pastor kicks out members of his congregation for not giving tithe and the video goes viral on social media. The pastor even threatened to call police because people weren’t leaving fast enough. He and his wife refused to talk to them, according to La Prensa.

The video has caused great controversy because, although it is true the Bible talks about tithes, they are not obligatory and the pastor insisted they were at his church. He told the members that they had signed a contract. However, the members told him he couldn’t force them to pay.

PASTOR IS OUT OF CONTROL

So far it is only known that the incident occurred in the United States, as many people were speaking English. The majority were Hispanics who regularly went to pray and do church work. Unfortunately it ended badly for both sides, because the church was abandoned.

The pastor went to insane lengths to get people to leave since they wanted to remain in the house of God, but he wouldn’t allow them. This made internet users angry.