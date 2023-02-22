Did Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía respond to Shakira?

What will the Colombian say when she finds out about this?

Piqué could be planning his revenge. Since Shakira launched her collaboration with DJ Bizarrap, things have gotten out of control. Music Sessions Vol. 53 immediately went viral as it was directed at her ex Piqué and his current girlfriend Clara Chía. The Colombian singer’s single was a huge success. Since then, Shakira’s fans have been attacking Clara Chía and Piqué on social media saying that he cheated on the singer with his new love. Did Clara decide to clap back at Shakira? Clara Chía in the eye of the hurricane After Shakira and Piqué’s breakup became public, Clara Chía Martí’s name came up. The Colombian singer’s fans are mad at her for being the other woman. Negative comments about her increased after Shakira released her hit. Although the 23-year-old has preferred to stay quiet and avoids the public eye, a Spanish television program Fiesta, on Telecinco, did it for her. They created a parody of Shakira’s hit that could be Clara Chía’s response.

A song for Shakira María Verdoy has put herself in the place of Clara Chía and, with the rest of the Fiesta team, created her own song that could be the young Catalan’s response to Shakira’s collaboration with Bizarrap. The lyrics of this version of Music Sessions #53 could be Clara Chía’s point of view of the entire scandal that sparked after the notorious breakup of the former soccer player and the Colombian singer. SO POWERFUL!

What does the song say? I never get involved with you, even if you sing to me or dedicate yourself to me; I didn’t know that I was so inspiring for you. Sorry, Piqué and I are the fashionable couple; You left us with the witch in sight, with magazine covers and the song on the charts, the business that you have made with all this breakup, your Waka-Waka does not make money and with me you do bill, states one verse. You have a reputation as a good singer and these lyrics are going to be your condemnation, don’t name me, it’s not how you make me look; I’m getting tired and I can’t take it anymore with your attitude, uh, uh, uh, uh,” is another of the verses of the song.

The song sparks controversy “I think it’s not a good idea to go against Shaki. We all love her and this song is beside the point.” People were critical of the show. “One more scorpion that we will have to crush by hanging.” “I thought it would be a good answer but nah, very disappointing.” “This Clara did mess with Shakira, she got into the house when she was not there. Don’t tell me she’s… she messed with a man who had a home. So she doesn’t have clean hands.”