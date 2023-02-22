New romance? Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are spotted together
Bad Bunny was spotted in a restaurant with Kendall Jenner. The sighting immediately sparked romance rumors. They were with Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Bad Bunny was spotted at a restaurant with Kendall Jenner and it immediately sparked romance rumors. The two appeared to be on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. It is striking that the pair was seen together, according to a post on Chico Farándula’s Instagram.
The two stars were photographed entering a restaurant in casual clothes. They did not speak to the media and immediately people speculated they’re dating.
BAD BUNNY AND KENDALL JENNER DATING?
So far neither has addressed the dating rumors but there has been speculation they were in a relationship before. At the very least, we know they are friends. The photos say it all.
Get ready to see the incredible images and you can decide whether the rumors are true. Fans of both stars have already reacted to the photos and offered their opinions about the new couple.
WHAT WERE THEY WEARING?
Jenner was wearing a crop top covered by a black leather jacket, along with black pants and boots that accentuated her height. This made her immediately recognizable.
In turn, Bad Bunny wore a white shirt with a brown jacket, a green cap and a chain around his neck. They two did not stop to make a comment as they entered the restaurant.
WHAT DO THE FANS SAY?
Some people commented: “What bad taste he has.” “Buying souls.” “Having dinner and that compromises them?” “Ashamed, poor thing, it’s all for growing money.” Many people don’t seem to think they’re dating.
Other people immediately noticed a detail: “They don’t appear together in any photos.” However, it did seem like they were on a double date so some fans were excited that Bad Bunny may be dating the supermodel.
ARE THEY COMING OUT ALREADY?
Elle reports that they were eating at Wally’s restaurant and that sources close to both confirm that they have been dating for a short time. For the moment they are getting to know each other and having fun. “Kendall recently started dating him. They were introduced by mutual friends. He moved to Los Angeles a few weeks ago and bought a house.”
So you have to be prepared for when they confirm the relationship. It seems to be a matter of time, since it is increasingly evident that the pair gets along very well and that they are more than friends.