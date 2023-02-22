New romance? Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are spotted together

Bad Bunny was spotted at a restaurant with Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny was spotted at a restaurant with Kendall Jenner and it immediately sparked romance rumors. The two appeared to be on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. It is striking that the pair was seen together, according to a post on Chico Farándula’s Instagram.

The two stars were photographed entering a restaurant in casual clothes. They did not speak to the media and immediately people speculated they’re dating.

BAD BUNNY AND KENDALL JENNER DATING?

So far neither has addressed the dating rumors but there has been speculation they were in a relationship before. At the very least, we know they are friends. The photos say it all.

Get ready to see the incredible images and you can decide whether the rumors are true. Fans of both stars have already reacted to the photos and offered their opinions about the new couple.