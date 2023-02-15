Mexican actress Erika Buenfil broke her silence about romance rumors.

Emmanuel Palomares has not made a statement about it.

They’ve both been involved in controversy lately. Surprising rumors have been circulating about the Mexican actress and the Venezuelan actor being in a relationship. Did she confirm suspicions? Erika Buenfil responds to rumors of a romance with Emmanuel Palomares. Both actors appear on Televisa’s Perdona nuestros pecados. However, some interesting photographs showing them looking especially close sparked rumors of a possible romance. Did Erika Buenfil confirm romance rumors? It’s a situation some find shocking and others find exciting. This is because Erika Buenfil is 27 years older than Emmanuel Palomares, so the fact that they may be more than friends has everyone talking. Given the uproar over the photos of Emmanuel Palomares and the beloved actress, Buenfil decided to put an end to it and respond to the rumors. She revealed the whole truth on De Primera Mano.

Erika Buenfil responds to rumors of romance with Emmanuel Palomares At the beginning of the interview, Erika Buenfil said humorously: “We got along very well, once we were taking some photos for People en Español, the photographers told us to take photos together, and they were attractive and sexy, but it was only a game for the magazine.” The Mexican actress pointed out that she takes the rumors about this supposed romance with humor: “Oh, my… I wish there was a good hand… no, I respect Emmanuel very much, we get along very well, but I don’t know where (the rumor) came from.”

“We already laughed at the situation” Likewise, the artist indicated she had spoken with Emmanuel Palomares about the rumors: “I don’t know, I have no idea, but we already laughed at the situation. It already makes me laugh, we both know that it’s not like that. Fortunately, I don’t have a boyfriend who keeps asking me, I don’t know about him, but I respect him a lot.” Erika Buenfil went on to say: “He’s also beautiful, but he could be my son, for God’s sake.” The actress has also gained popularity for her TikTok videos.

The actor has not denied the rumors Finally, she talked about whether age is an impediment since he is 27 years younger: “Oh no, he’s young and it would give me a lot of anxiety,” she told reporters. Venezuelan actor Emmanuel Palomares, 32, has not provided details or denied the rumors. It is expected that during the next few days he will also speak out. Click here to see how Erika Buenfil responds to rumors of romance with Emmanuel Palomares.