Lizbeth Rodríguez is mocked for dressing up as El Chavo del Ocho
OnlyFans star Lizbeth Rodríguez dressed up as El Chavo del Ocho and the video caused a stir on Instagram. People say what she did was embarrassing and the video has hundreds of negative comments.
La Resolana shared the video on Instagram and it has over 15,000 “likes”. The popular host of Exponiendo Infieles appeared in a show with the theme of the famous character created by Mexican actor Roberto Gómez Bolaños. She wore the classic hat, shirt and suspenders.
LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ DRESSES AS EL CHAVO DEL OCHO
Although people in the studio were fascinated by the statuesque YouTuber’s dancing, social media users were merciless. She shook her booty to get the audience going.
After ending Exponiendo Infieles, Lizbeth has dedicated herself to creating social media content. Then she allegedly had plastic surgery and started an OnlyFans account, which has made her one of the most popular Mexican women on the platform.
SHE’S GOT MOVES
On the show, they had Lizbeth dance based on requests from the audience. First they asked her to dance like a worried mom, then they asked her to dance like someone who doesn’t want to sit on the toilet seat because it’s dirty.
Then they asked her to dance like when a person bathes with bottles of water and the audience laughed because the host told her it was important to wash the “undercarriage”.
BE ‘DISCHONGA’
Almost at the end, they ask her to do the T-Rex dance. Already a little tired, the Only Fans star agreed and that’s how her appearance on the show ended. However, people immediately criticized her online.
“What you have to do to eat.” “People… what you have to do to eat.” “That thing is a pity, very good for the half meter 2.0 Jonathan.” ” What a ridiculous old woman, clearly having to do those ridiculous things to eat.” “Ridiculous old woman.”
THE CRITICISM INCREASED
“She seems like a transvestite.” “We have the Mexico we deserve.” It should be remembered that the YouTuber became famous on Badabum, when she was the host of the Exponiendo Infieles.
The show was incredibly popular. Since then, Lizbeth has radically changed her content and her OnlyFans account is very explicit.