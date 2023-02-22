Lizbeth Rodríguez is mocked for dressing up as El Chavo del Ocho

Lizbeth Rodríguez dresses up as El Chavo del Ocho.

The OnlyFans star is mocked on social media.

Some thought her performance was embarrassing.

OnlyFans star Lizbeth Rodríguez dressed up as El Chavo del Ocho and the video caused a stir on Instagram. People say what she did was embarrassing and the video has hundreds of negative comments.

La Resolana shared the video on Instagram and it has over 15,000 “likes”. The popular host of Exponiendo Infieles appeared in a show with the theme of the famous character created by Mexican actor Roberto Gómez Bolaños. She wore the classic hat, shirt and suspenders.

LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ DRESSES AS EL CHAVO DEL OCHO

Although people in the studio were fascinated by the statuesque YouTuber’s dancing, social media users were merciless. She shook her booty to get the audience going.

After ending Exponiendo Infieles, Lizbeth has dedicated herself to creating social media content. Then she allegedly had plastic surgery and started an OnlyFans account, which has made her one of the most popular Mexican women on the platform.