The Mexican host has big plans for 2023. The Mexican host who rose to fame thanks to Badabun where she appeared on the Exponiendo Infieles segment, has ventured onto OnlyFans, causing an uproar on social media. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez speaks exclusively to MundoNow about a new project. Apart from talking about her time on OnlyFans, the YouTuber recalls the ups and downs of her career. She also talks about a new project with the number one dating app for Latinos in the US called Chispa. Lizbeth Rodríguez speaks exclusively to MundoNow Lizbeth is joining forces with Chispa, starting the day after Valentine’s Day. So what is the app’s goal? It encourages all single men and women in Latin America to celebrate their ‘freedom’ with pride, seeking to put an end to the stigma associated with those who do not have a partner. The actress, who has appeared in various plays, including El patético Dios con prótesis, decided to work on this new project because it is a dating app created especially for Latinos. It allows you to connect with people who share the same culture and values. She shared more details exclusively with MundoNow.

Lizbeth Rodríguez’s new collaboration with Chispa The gorgeous Mexican influencer spoke with MundoNow about her new project with Chispa. “We are in February and you can say that it is the month of love but it is also sadness. Why? Because one gets depressed and doesn’t really enjoy being single. I could say that it is the best state that a human being can have,” said Lizbeth Rodríguez. She immediately recalled her time as the host of Exponiendo Infieles. “After so much time suddenly seeing what love is like and what infidelity is like and saying, ‘I already separated them,’ I said, ‘Lizbeth now what are you going to do to remedy, to vindicate yourself. You’re going to go to hell.’ And I said, ‘Why not collaborate with my friends from Chispa?’ It is obviously the #1 app in the United States for Latino singles.”

Lizbeth has become a social media star for uncovering cheaters and now she’s going after singles “Now I am going to focus on singles. They are left without a partner; I already separated them, now I am going to give them the opportunity to meet other people, to go out, have fun… I always recommend that, to be distracted for a while, a little bit, that they take a workshop, that they learn, that they know are not alone so as not to be there thinking, so as not to be sad,” the OnlyFans star told MundoNow. After that, talked about cheaters. “When one is going through a bad moment, whatever it is, I recommend taking time to grieve but no more than a week. If we have to recover and cleanse ourselves of what that person left us, I have always said, ‘As one learns to love oneself, then one can share that feeling with another person.'”

Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals possible collaborations on OnlyFans The 28-year-old Mexican host said she was very sure that she is happy with the woman she is today and made it clear that prejudice did not matter to her. She spoke about OnlyFans. “I always say, I’m in the money business, I love generating income because I love giving jobs and I also love getting closer to my fans and the reality that any platform like blue, like Chispa gives the opportunity to be close to people.” But that was not all, because she said that a collaboration with Karely Ruiz is coming. “Yes, we have talked. We have not agreed, but we do have one project and with a lot of others too.” When asked about making content with Babo, she immediately replied: “Oh no, how scary! No, I don’t know, the truth is that I never say never…” concluded Lizbeth Rodríguez.