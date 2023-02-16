Paquita la del Barrio resurfaces and denies being hospitalized

Paquita la del Barrio suffered from severe sciatica.

Her manager explains what happened.

Paquita denies she was hospitalized.

On Monday, February 13, it was announced that Paquita la del Barrio had been rushed to the hospital in severe pain, which caused her to cancel her concert at the Cuauhtémoc City Hall in Mexico City.

The popular 75-year-old singer had severe pain that prevented her from performing in Mexico, on February 12, so the next day it was reported that the Rata de dos patas singer had been hospitalized.

Paquita la del Barrio had severe pain

Paquita la del Barrio’s manager Francisco Torres explained that it was all due to sciatica. “On Wednesday (February 8) she was in pain. She told me: ‘It hurts, I can’t. She was treated with a medication that is similar to morphine.”

After this, it was speculated that Paquita had to have been hospitalized because her health was failing. Now the Mexican singer has come out to deny the rumors.