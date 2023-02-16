Paquita la del Barrio resurfaces and denies being hospitalized
Paquita la del Barrio suffered from severe sciatica. Her manager explains what happened. Paquita denies she was hospitalized.
On Monday, February 13, it was announced that Paquita la del Barrio had been rushed to the hospital in severe pain, which caused her to cancel her concert at the Cuauhtémoc City Hall in Mexico City.
The popular 75-year-old singer had severe pain that prevented her from performing in Mexico, on February 12, so the next day it was reported that the Rata de dos patas singer had been hospitalized.
Paquita la del Barrio’s manager Francisco Torres explained that it was all due to sciatica. “On Wednesday (February 8) she was in pain. She told me: ‘It hurts, I can’t. She was treated with a medication that is similar to morphine.”
After this, it was speculated that Paquita had to have been hospitalized because her health was failing. Now the Mexican singer has come out to deny the rumors.
Paquita la del Barrio says she was not hospitalized
It is true that the singer went to the ABC Hospital with painful sciatica but this happened before her concert so the Tres veces te engañé singer wanted to set the record straight. Paquita la del Barrio’s manager issued a statement on her Instagram account.
“To the media and followers of our beloved artist Paquita la del Barrio,” the statement begins, “We want to deny the unfounded articles and/or rumors of a serious emergency. The effect of the medication has lessened since last Sunday and she woke up with a good appetite.”
The Mexican singer was administered a drug similar to morphine
The statement continued with how Paquita is doing now “But also very sad for missing the scheduled concert at the Cuauhtémoc City Hall in Mexico City. On medical recommendation, she is going to rest for a week so that the effects of the medicine completely disappear, also so that she can undergo laboratory tests.”
“We will send you any relevant report only through our official networks, thank you all for caring about the health of our beloved Paquita,” concluded the singer’s statement shared on Instagram.
Paquita la del Barrio is recovering from sciatica
Fortunately, Paquita la del Barrio is doing well and she was not hospitalized. Immediately people began to comment. “Huge hug to my beautiful, God with her, many huge kisses. Speedy recovery,” shared Karen Moon.
“Cheer up, my beautiful! We always send you good vibes,” wrote Morganna Love. “Blessed be God! Good health to our dear Paquita.” “Get well soon.” “Get better soon, beautiful Paquita.” “Much love and blessings for the early well-being of our dear Paquita.” “May the Great GODDESS Paquita always live.” “I hope May he soon be in very good health.”