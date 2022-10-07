Pablo Lyle spent his first night in prison.

What the actor did before he was transferred.

Lyle is awaiting sentencing by the judge. As we well know on Tuesday, October 4, Pablo Lyle’s trial ended. The Mexican actor chose not to testify but the evidence was more than enough for the jury to determine that the Mi adorable maldición star should end up behind bars so he spent his first night in a Miami prison. The Mexican actor was found guilty on Tuesday for causing the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández in a road rage incident. Lyle punched Hernández who died in the hospital a few days later. Pablo Lyle’s family is having a hard time Pablo Lyle’s family was distraught after Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, who oversaw the actor’s trial, ordered he must go directly to jail. They smothered the actor in tears and hugs after the verdict was read. Since Lyle was found guilty and he will have to spend a few years behind bars, social networks have not stopped talking about it. Recently a video began to circulate showing what the actor did before spending his first night in jail.

Pablo Lyle is sent to prison Journalist Javier Poza shared a video showing the moments after Pablo Lyle’s guilty verdict was announced. He again takes a seat and officers approach him. “Miami jury found #PabloLyle guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of a man whom he hit after an argument in 2019. The sentence will be handed down later. He could spend up to 15 years in jail. The actor said goodbye by sending a kiss to his family before leaving the place, “Javier Poza posted in the description of the video. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle prison night

What Pablo Lyle did before spending his first night in prison Later in the video it can be seen how the officers approach Pablo Lyle to transfer him to prison while he awaits sentencing. He shows his hands to one of the officers who was inside the room and blows a kiss to his family while they shout, “We love you.” People immediately began to comment: “Justice arrived.” “How sad, his life is over for not thinking and reacting with aggression.” “What an unfortunate, god give him strength.” “How life can change you in a second.” “What a barbarity what a sad case for a moment of a bad impulse.” “Every act has consequences.” “Poor man.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.Filed Under: Pablo Lyle prison night

Lyle was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center On the other hand, La Opinión offered some details about Pablo Lyle’s first night in prison. While he was handcuffed, the actor was fingerprinted, a process that every inmate goes through before being admitted to prison. The Mexican actor has already spent his first night in the Miami-Dade County Detention Center located in Downtown Miami where he will spend time in the company of other inmates. Although it is not yet known exactly what his sentence will be, it is known that the crime of involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle prison night

After sentencing Lyle will be transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center La Opinion pointed out that Pablo Lyle, after having spent his first night in the Miami-Dade County detention center, should be complying with a strict schedule that goes from getting up early to work inside the jail. Cleaning common areas, cleaning inside the cells, working in the kitchen, among other tasks are common jobs for inmates. It is reported that when the judge determines Lyle’s sentence, he will go to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle prison night