Pablo Lyle is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The Mexican actor’s trial is over.

It’s said that Pablo Lyle may have to pay financial restitution to the victim’s family. After a long wait, Pablo Lyle’s manslaughter trial ended on Tuesday. The Mexican actor was found guilty after hitting 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández in a road rage incident. The altercation took plance on March 23, 2019. At that time the actor was with his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, driving to the Miami airport. Lyle’s wife and children were also inside the vehicle. According to the images from security cameras at a gas station, the attack occurred during an argument. Pablo Lyle’s trial is over Well, Juan Ricardo Hernández got out of his vehicle to tell off Lyle’s brother-in-law for cutting him off. At that moment, the Mexican actor punched the 63-year-old man in the face and left him lying on the ground. Now, new information has emerged after the Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. According to a legal expert Pablo Lyle may also be required to pay financial restitution to the victim’s family. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle pay restitution

The Mexican actor is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter It should be noted that, for three years, while the Mexican actor was under house arrest, he wasn’t able to work and even had to ask his loved ones for help paying for his legal expenses since he didn’t have the necessary resources. Now he may need to pay restitution to the family of Juan Ricardo Hernández. This was revealed in an interview that legal expert Esther Valdés gave to De Primera Mano on Imagen Tv. She explained that Pablo Lyle’s case is going to civil court which will determine how much he may have to pay. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle pay restitution

Pablo Lyle may have to pay restitution to the victim’s family Esther Valdés pointed out that Pablo Lyle could declare bankruptcy after presenting evidence that he doesn’t have an income. However, if he does not do so, the legal expert said that “every time he is hired for a job in a movie or a soap opera, all his profits will be deducted in perpetuity until all that is owed to the family of Mr. Hernández is paid.” She later confirmed that the Mexican actor could have all of his earnings allocated to the family of the 63-year-old man who died after Lyle hit him, “Up to 100%, unless there is some kind of decrease due to economic or financial reasons, custody of his children as well,” said the legal expert to De Primera Mano. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle pay restitution

Up to 100% of the Mexican actor’s earnings garnished to pay Juan Ricardo Hernández’s family Without a doubt, Pablo Lyle’s case is increasingly complicated because now, while he is serving his sentence for involuntary manslaughter and as long as he does not have to provide support for his children, he will have to prepare himself to pay financial restitution to Juan Ricardo Hernandez’s family. The legal expert also said that Ana Araujo’s statements could cause problems for the Mexican actor, since she has long declared that he is her ex-husband but during the trial it became known that they are not actually separated. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Pablo Lyle pay restitution