Meghan Markle is accused of being jealous of the new official photograph of the royal family
The royal family posed for a new official photograph. Some say that Meghan Markle is jealous. Meghan and Harry released their own photo.
- The royal family posed for a new official photograph.
- Some say that Meghan Markle is jealous.
- Meghan and Harry released their own photo.
Every step they take and every decision Meghan and Harry make comes under fire. Now the “last thing she did” has given rise to much talk. Many say that she is trying to compete with the royal family and make them look like the bad guys. Some even say she is jealous.
Just one day after Buckingham Palace shared the first official portrait of King Charles III and Camilla, along with their heirs, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, Megan and Harry published their own portrait.
The new royal family!
Buckingham Palace revealed the first official image of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. They are accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The story behind the photo and the symbolism of everything that is seen in it make this portrait very different from the others.
As it happens, this photograph was taken just before the royal family gave a grand reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Elizabeth II’s funeral. Harry and Meghan were reportedly present but were not included in the photo. FILED UNDER: Meghan Markle Official Photograph
Meghan Markle strikes back
It turns out that this photograph was taken just before the Royal Family gave a grand reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Elizabeth II’s funeral. But above all, the moment when they chose to publish it is more than significant.
On Monday afternoon, their friend, the activist and photographer Misan Harriman, shared two new portraits of the couple on social media. One in black and white, the other in color, with Meghan in an eye-catching red ensemble. FILED UNDER: Meghan Markle Official Photograph
“And as bitter ex-boyfriends post their own ‘official’ photos, Meghan looking like I’m queen of the world even though I don’t have the title of ‘Royal Highness’ and Harry looking like ‘Meghan told me to put on a tough kid face’ agrrr,'” someone commented.
“After the first official image of the King, the Queen Consort, the Prince and the Princess of Wales, all very handsome and happy by the way, was revealed, the other two could not sit still.” Mnay people think Meghan tries to steal attention. FILED UNDER: Meghan Markle Official Photograph
The days of mourning are over
But what is most surprising is that the images were not published until four weeks after they were taken. It is true that the death of the monarch has meant many days of mourning that ended last Monday, in accordance with English protocol.
So the fact that they waited until the official mourning was over and the British royal family has resumed its official activities should not be surprising … if it were not for an important detail. And we must add that the Sussexes are last on the website of the British Royal House. FILED UNDER: Meghan Markle Official Photograph