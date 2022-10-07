The royal family posed for a new official photograph.

Some say that Meghan Markle is jealous.

Meghan and Harry released their own photo.

Every step they take and every decision Meghan and Harry make comes under fire. Now the “last thing she did” has given rise to much talk. Many say that she is trying to compete with the royal family and make them look like the bad guys. Some even say she is jealous.

Just one day after Buckingham Palace shared the first official portrait of King Charles III and Camilla, along with their heirs, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, Megan and Harry published their own portrait.

The new royal family!

Buckingham Palace revealed the first official image of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. They are accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The story behind the photo and the symbolism of everything that is seen in it make this portrait very different from the others.

As it happens, this photograph was taken just before the royal family gave a grand reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Elizabeth II's funeral. Harry and Meghan were reportedly present but were not included in the photo.