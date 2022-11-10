Could Pablo Lyle could be in danger in a Miami prison? (VIDEO)

It’s said that Pablo Lyle’s life could be in danger.

Is he being charged for “protection” in prison?

Pablo Lyle’s family asks for donations to pay his legal expenses. Pablo Lyle could be in danger in prison. Just a few days before Mexican actor Pablo Lyle receives his sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter, several important things have been happening. It’s been an intense time for him. He is facing a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years and it is feared that the actor may receive the maximum sentence. And as if this were not enough, now rumors have been spreading that Pablo Lyle could be in danger. Pablo Lyle could be in danger in prison The Faranduleando YouTube channel is saying that the Mexican actor could be in danger if he doesn’t meet certain “requirements” to remain safe within the Miami-Dade County Jail. According to the reports by the hosts of the YouTube program, the Mirreyes vs. Godinez actor is allegedly being extorted so Lyle’s life could be in danger if the people who are extorting him are not paid protection money. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle could be in danger in jail

What could happen if Pablo Lyle doesn’t comply with the agreement… The host of the program, Fernando Carmona, said during the broadcast that Pablo is being charged for security inside the prison, otherwise there could be serious consequences. “Information is reaching us from sources close to the family who are telling us that, inside it seems to be another world. It seems to be another dimension. They decide what to do among themselves and they were saying that they are already charging something like a protection,” he told Faranduleando. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle could be in danger in jail

Pablo Lyle’s brother breaks his silence Pablo Lyle’s brother Jorge recently made a statement about what the family is going through. Well, according to Telemundo, he shared a post on Instagram requesting donations to help with his brother’s legal expenses. “Life sometimes presents us with great challenges that require a lot of strength and temperance, when these tests of life are faced with the support and accompaniment of others, the path is filled with hope. As many of you know, my brother Pablo and my family have been going through a very difficult life situation. Today I want to thank everyone for the love and support that we have received throughout this time,” he wrote. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle could be in danger in jail

Lyle’s family needs to raise money to cover legal expenses According to Telemundo, Lyle’s family has been paying for the actor’s legal expenses for three years since the heartbreaking incident took place. “I also share this effort that friends of the family have organized to raise economic funds for the legal process that Pablo has ahead of him.” “I appreciate your generosity, any contribution is welcome, please help me share this message,” Pablo Lyle’s brother posted on Instagram. According to the magazine Hola, the actor’s wife has also been sharing images of the donations that have been made. According to the source, Mauricio Ochamn is one of the television personalities who has contributed. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle could be in danger in jail