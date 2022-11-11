Chris Evans is named People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

People magazine chose the Marvel star as their winner.

The news spread rapidly on social media. It turns out People magazine has chosen a winner for their annual contest. Actor Chris Evans has been named the the Sexiest Man Alive.

Chris Evans may have put down Captain America’s shield, but he has a new badge of honor: He’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. The choice was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show and on the magazine’s website.

Evans, who played Captain America for nearly a decade in Marvel’s many superhero movies, takes over for fellow Avengers member Paul Rudd. “My mother will be very happy,” he said in the interview for the cover of People magazine, which will go on sale this Friday.

Among those likely to pick on him are some of his co-stars who have already held the title, such as Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel universe, was the first of the Avengers to receive the annual award that People first gave to Mel Gibson in 1985.