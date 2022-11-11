Inicio » English » Chris Evans Named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Chris Evans Named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Chris Evans has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive! People magazine chose the 'Captain America' star as their annual winner. By Jennifer Herrera Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas Chris Evans is named People’s Sexiest Man Alive! People magazine chose the Marvel star as their winner. The news spread rapidly on social media. It turns out People magazine has chosen a winner for their annual contest. Actor Chris Evans has been named the the Sexiest Man Alive. Chris Evans may have put down Captain America’s shield, but he has a new badge of honor: He’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. The choice was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show and on the magazine’s website. Chris Evans named People’s Sexiest Man Alive PHOTO: Capture website People Evans, who played Captain America for nearly a decade in Marvel’s many superhero movies, takes over for fellow Avengers member Paul Rudd. “My mother will be very happy,” he said in the interview for the cover of People magazine, which will go on sale this Friday. Among those likely to pick on him are some of his co-stars who have already held the title, such as Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel universe, was the first of the Avengers to receive the annual award that People first gave to Mel Gibson in 1985. Evans talked about how to find a better work-life balance PHOTO: Capture website People The list of winners also includes the singer John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and the footballer David Beckham, to highlight just a few. People caught up with Evans, 41, on a farm in Georgia where the actor talked about finding a better work-life balance. “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling confident enough to take my foot off the gas,” he said. Chris Evans will forever remember the honor PHOTO: Capture website People The Boston native co-runs his civic engagement platform, A Starting Point, which he co-founded in 2020. As he charts the next stage of his life and career, he hopes People’s recognition will be a milestone. “This is something that, when I get old and lazy, I can look back and say, ‘I remember when…’” Evans said. “I’m lucky to be in the conversation.” Evans has become a bankable star, voicing the character of Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar film Lightyear and playing a sadistic killer trying to assassinate Ryan Reynolds in The Gray Man on Netflix. Both movies were released this year. He’s thinking about marriage! PHOTO: Getty Images Chris Evans’ first film role was in the movie The New Comers in 2000, and he played the superhero Johnny Storm, Human Torch, in two Fantastic Four films in 2005 and 2007. But he found fame in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger, according to ING Spain. In the interview, the actor indicated that marriage and starting a family are in his future plans. “That’s absolutely something I want,” he said, but noted that he doesn’t expect to discuss much of his private life in public because “some things you want just for yourself, or just for my family and friends.” Etiquetas: Celebrities, Latest News Today Related post