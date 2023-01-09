Marcelo Ebrard breaks his silence about Ovidio Guzmán.

The Mexican foreign minister denies El Chapo’s son will be extradited immediately.

“There is a procedure that has to be followed.” There were moments of terror Thursday, January 5 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, when a powerful police operation culminated in the arrest of the most famous drug lord in Mexico and the US, El Chapo’s son. Ovidio Guzmán was detained by the authorities and transferred to Mexico City. Immediately the United States government requested the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, leader of the Los Menores criminal organization, according to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. However, he said the criminal will not be sent to the United States immediately. Marcelo Ebrard says Ovidio Guzmán won’t be extradited right away According to the secretary, the US government has been asking for this since September 19, 2019. However, he said that Ovidio will not be transferred immediately. Ebrard stated that El Chapo Guzmán’s son has pending charges in Mexico, so he will have to face those first. “There is a procedure that must be followed according to Mexican law. He will have to appear, I imagine today, before different authorities, but we could not proceed to extradite him under these conditions today, tomorrow or the day after. We have to comply with the formalities that the law imposes on us,” he said at a press conference.

"He has an open process here in Mexico" This happened in a brief interview with the media, where Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard broke his silence after Ovidio's capture. Implying that they would first process him in Mexico. However, he did not close the door to the option, according to infobae. "In addition, it has an open process here in Mexico. I would suppose that we are going to see a process in Mexico according to the law. Regarding the extradition, we will see, as progress is made, what elements are provided and what is the criteria of the Prosecutor's Office. As of today I would expect a process here," he said.

A 'gift' for Biden? According to El Financiero, the secretary similarly denied that there could be any relationship between the capture of the famous capo and the North American Leaders Summit, since it has been rumored that it may be a 'gift' for President Biden. It is worth mentioning that this will take place this Monday and Tuesday "It has nothing to do with it, because this operation was kept in extreme secrecy by the authorities in charge of doing it, and there was no political consultation in the Cabinet. So there is no relationship between the police operation and the Summit," concluded Marcelo on the subject of the drug trafficker.

The kingpin's capture After the wave of violence in Culiacán, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that Army and National Guard personnel captured a son of El Chapo. Sandoval identified him only as Ovidio, in accordance with government policy, according to The Associated Press. Ovidio Guzmán, nicknamed "El Raton," had not been one of El Chapo's best-known sons until a botched operation to capture him three years ago. That attempt similarly triggered violence in Culiacán that eventually led President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to order the army to let him go.