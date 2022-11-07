Legendary NFL Hall of Famer has died.

Ray Guy was known for being an iconic punter for the Raiders.

The NFL confirmed Guy’s death after a long illness. Legendary NFL star Ray Guy, who was considered the best Raiders punter of all time has died. His skill earned him a place in the NFL Hall of Fame. The legendary athlete is said to have been battling a long illness. Ray Guy has left friends and fans totally devastated by the news of his death at the age of 72. The University of Southern Mississippi and the NFL both announced the loss of the Raiders’ best punter of all time on Thursday.

The NFL and the University of Southern Mississippi say goodbye to the iconic punter One more sports star graces the sky. Guy was the first punter to be selected in the first round of an NFL Draft. It should be noted that the University of Southern Mississippi did not reveal what illness he was suffering from. "Forever our legend," said the UMS, while the NFL posted the following on Twitter: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Ray Guy played for the Raiders Before having a long career within the NFL, from 1970 to 1972 Ray Guy played defensive back for the Southern Miss football team. During the '72 season he managed to make eight interceptions, which is still a single-season record. Ray Guy has been the only punter who was drafted during the first round of an NFL Draft. He was widely recognized for his long punts, which allowed his team to run downfield in coverage before their opponents could make a return.

In 2004 Ray Guy was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame His illustrious career included six first-team All-Pro selections, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and he was part of the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary teams. It wasn't until 1986 that, after a 13-year career with the Raiders, Ray Guy decided to retire from the league. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the NFL Hall of Fame in 2014. With information from The Sun, the NFL and TMZ.