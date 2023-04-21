Former linebacker Dave Wilcox dies at 80.

He was an NFL Hall of Famer.

He had an impressive career in the ’60s and ’70s. Dave Wilcox dies at the age of 80. He was a linebacker and an outstanding player for the 49ers in the late 1960s The death of the NFL Hall of Famer has shocked the football world as he was a great star, according to the New York Post. People close to the former player confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday, however, so far is cause of death has not been released, nor have details about his funeral. Fans are devastated The San Francisco 49ers organization posted a message on its official Twitter account offering condolences to the football star’s family. The Hall of Fame also posted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the wife Dave, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.” Also 49ers CEO Jed York said with a heavy heart: “Dave Wilcox was a great man. He will be missed.” Fans and celebrities payed tribute to the football star online.

THE GREATS SAY GOOD BYE Chris Long, former Rams defensive end and son of Hall of Famer Howie Long tweeted: “That dude was awesome. Down to earth and an absolute badass. Went into the Hall with my pops and loved being around him. Was so cool to us. His family is awesome. Rest easy.” In turn, the president of the Hall of Fame, Jim Porter, wrote the following: “While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life. He transformed the outside linebacker position, one of many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.”

DAVE WILCOX’S IMPRESSIVE CAREER During his career Wilcox made seven Pro Bowls and was part of three consecutive 49er playoff teams between 1970 and 1972. Wilcox played for his 11-year career (1964-1974) with the San Francisco 49ers and he was key to achieving their first three titles in the West Division of the National Conference (NFC) between 1970 and 1972. When he arrived in the league in 1964, his tenure was disputed by the Houston Oilers, of the young American Football League, and the 49ers, of the NFL, a team that the native of Ontario, Oregon ultimately chose. The athlete only missed one game out of 154 possible in 11 years.

WHAT DID WILCOX SAY IN AN INTERVIEW? In an interview with NFL Films, Wilcox: “Defensively, he had a box. And I didn’t like the people from that area. So when I got ready to play, it was to keep everyone out of that area. Nobody was going to run through my zone, nobody was going to pass through my zone. This is my place and no one was welcome there.” Rams MVP quarterback Roman Gabriel compared Wilcox’s style of play to the way legendary Bear Dick Butkus played middle linebacker. “Because the rules weren’t exactly the same, you could hit people anywhere, anytime, in the face, in the neck, whatever it took to make the play, as long as it was aggressive within the rules.”