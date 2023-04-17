Maribel Guardia shares an emotional video.

She showed Julián Figueroa’s urn.

What happened at his house after the funeral?

A little less than a week after the sudden death of her son Julián Figueroa, soap opera actress Maribel Guardia shared a video where you can see the urn containing his ashes and his hosue after the funeral.

The singer also expressed her gratitude for everything she’s received in memory of her son Julián, who died on Sunday, April 9.

Maribel Guardia shows Julián’s urn and his house after the funeral

After this, several entertainment personalities, family members, friends and the media gathered outside Maribel’s residence that she shared with her son. The son of Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian was found unresponsive in the guest room there.

Looking devastated, Guardia left her home for the first time in days to explain in her own words what happened to her her son, in addition to asking everyone to respect what a difficult time she was going through.