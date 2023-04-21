Tragic news for international soccer.

Iconic Barcelona player Josep Maria Fusté dies.

Fans pay tribute on social media.

Josep Maria Fusté dies. The former Barcelona footballer was in his heyday in the ’60s. His passing devastates Spain since he was an icon in Iberian sports for his talent pitch and his great motivation and personality, according to abc and Marca reported.

FC Barcelona said the following: “Barcelona fans will never forget you.” At the national level, he was part of the team that won the first Euro Cup for Spain in 1964. Fusté was one of the greats of the Barça club.

BARCELONA BIDS JOSEP MARIA FUSTÉ FAREWELL

The club shared the following on social media: “Josep Maria Fusté, one of Barça’s references in the 1960s (1962-72), a stage in which he played 406 games and he scored 117 goals. Barcelona fans will never forget you. Rest in peace.”

Social media was flooded with messages, tributes and photographs of the legendary player who marked a time of triumphs for the Barça team, so much so that he has been recognized even by rival teams like Real Madrid.