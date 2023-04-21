Iconic Barcelona player Josep Maria Fusté dies
Tragic news for international soccer. Iconic Barcelona player Josep Maria Fusté dies. Fans pay tribute to the footballer on social media.
Josep Maria Fusté dies. The former Barcelona footballer was in his heyday in the ’60s. His passing devastates Spain since he was an icon in Iberian sports for his talent pitch and his great motivation and personality, according to abc and Marca reported.
FC Barcelona said the following: “Barcelona fans will never forget you.” At the national level, he was part of the team that won the first Euro Cup for Spain in 1964. Fusté was one of the greats of the Barça club.
BARCELONA BIDS JOSEP MARIA FUSTÉ FAREWELL
The club shared the following on social media: “Josep Maria Fusté, one of Barça’s references in the 1960s (1962-72), a stage in which he played 406 games and he scored 117 goals. Barcelona fans will never forget you. Rest in peace.”
Social media was flooded with messages, tributes and photographs of the legendary player who marked a time of triumphs for the Barça team, so much so that he has been recognized even by rival teams like Real Madrid.
A GREAT CAREER
The late player was a midfielder who helped win six titles for Barça, including three Generalissimo cups (1963, 1968 and 1971), a Fairs Cup (1966) and a Fairs Champions Cup (1972). He also received important recognitions in his youth.
Josep Maria Fusté made history in Spain by winning the Euro Cup in 1964, the year of his debut. Villalonga gave him the alternative on March 11 in the first match of the quarterfinal against Ireland and he scored. He did it again minutes into the final against the URSS.
HIS ARCHRIVAL SAYS GOODBYE TO HIM
His archrival, the Real Madrid football club, also had parting words for him: “Real Madrid CF, its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Josep Maria Fusté, legend of FC Barcelona and Spanish football, who was part of the Spanish team that won the Eurocup in 1964.”
And they added in their official statement: “Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and affection to all his relatives, his teammates, his clubs and all his loved ones. Josep Maria Fusté has passed away at 82 years of age. May he rest in peace.”