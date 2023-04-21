Mexico vs. USA: Mexicans fail to beat their great rival

United States play Mexico in a friendly match in Arizona.

Diego Cocca has his first big test.

Mexico vs. USA: Who gets the win? Mexico vs. USA: It was the first big test for the new coach of the Mexican National Team, Diego Cocca, when he faced the United States on Wednesday in a friendly match of the Concacaf Classic. The Mexicans will seek to end a four match losing streak against the United States when they meet on Wednesday in an exhibition game in Glendale, Arizona. Neither of the two rivals will be able to count on their best players because it is not a FIFA date. Mexico vs. USA: Both teams tied at one goal Being a tight game, the Mexicans were ahead on the scoreboard until the second half, when an error by the US defense allowed forward Uriel Antuna to steal the ball and go solo against the goalkeeper. The Laguna player placed the ball cornered and thus advanced the Tricolor. After the Mexican team’s goal fell, the team led by Anthony Hudson desperately tried to find an equalizer, and that’s what happened at minute 81 when striker Jesús Ferreira took the opportunity to push the ball into the back of the net and make it 1 to 1.

They start the game with no goals The first 45 minutes played with both alternate teams as the Mexicans dominated with more opportunities to score a goal. However, the Mexican forwards had no luck and went into the break with the score tied at zero. Just starting the game, the Stars and Stripes team had a dangerous chance inside the area that disturbed the Tricolor goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, who reacted well by bouncing the ball off the rival striker.

Mexico vs. USA: News in the call For this call presented by the Argentine strategist, Diego Cocca, we can observe some new faces in the Tricolor, since they had to call soccer players from the local leagues. Among the new faces were Edgar López, Aldo Rocha, Víctor Guzmán, Omar Campos and Ozziel Herrera. Cocca inherited from his compatriot Gerardo Martino a heavy loss of three defeats in those four games against his confederation’s staunch rival. One more, added to the insipid start of his process, he could very soon begin to warm up the bench for the new strategist of El Tri, according to The Associated Press.

Cocca breaks his silence Since he came to the bench of the Aztec National Team, Cocca has said that he does not close the doors to any player, however the controversy has arisen, since he has not called the Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori. He was even asked at one point about the Vela and Chicharito case. “These are decisions and I will talk to them when I feel I have to talk, I left my number to all of them, I told them that I am available 24 hours a day for the National Team and that they should talk to me whenever they want and if they want to consult me ​​they should do so and I will consult with them” he mentioned at a press conference.