Meet Davi Lucca da Silva Santos and see how much Neymar’s son has grown! (PHOTOS)
You won't believe how much Neymar's son has changed. Meet Davi Lucca da Silva Santos. He is 11 years old and is following in his father's footsteps.
Brazilian footballer Neymar is perhaps one of the most recognized soccer players of all time. However, the personal life of the Brazilian player is not so public since he usually hides his private life very well.
For many, the soccer player’s family remains a mystery, above all his son Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, also known as Neymar Jr. Today will reveal everything about the son of #10.
Neymar’s son is popular online
According to various outlets, the 31-year-old soccer player’s son is an influencer and by looking at his social media we can see that this is true.
Davi Lucca da Silva Santos’ parents are Neymar and Carolina Dantas. According to El Heraldo de Mexico, little Davi’s mother is a year younger than Neymar and they broke up a short time after he was born.
He has amassed a large following on Instagram
Neymar became a father at the young age of 18 and Davi Lucca da Silva is now 11 years old. The little boy conquered the hearts of thousands of people on social media as he has accumulated more than a million followers on Instagram.
Neymar’s son posts touching photos and lets the whole world know that he is following in his famous father’s footsteps. He was born on August 24, 2011 just when Neymar was making his debut with Santos in Brazil.
Who is Davi Lucca’s mother?
Carolina Dantas is 29 years old dated the Brazilian soccer player. Currently they are no longer in a relationship, however they both continue to raise their son as they have been doing for 11 years.
Ney and Carolina met when she was 19 and the footballer was 18 years old. According to El Universo, Dantas is a digital creator and enjoys sharing her content with her followers.
The footballer’s ex is now happily married
Neymar’s ex-girlfriend is happily married to businessman Vinicius Martínez, however, it seems that she continues to maintain a good relationship with Neymar. Davi Lucca has an impressive number of followers for his age.
Very little was ever known about Neymar and Carolina’s relationship because they were both so young when they dates. However, they did share photos of his birth.