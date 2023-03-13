You won’t believe how much Neymar’s son has changed.

Meet Davi Lucca da Silva Santos.

He is currently 11 years old and is following in his father’s footsteps.

Brazilian footballer Neymar is perhaps one of the most recognized soccer players of all time. However, the personal life of the Brazilian player is not so public since he usually hides his private life very well.

For many, the soccer player’s family remains a mystery, above all his son Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, also known as Neymar Jr. Today will reveal everything about the son of #10.

Neymar’s son is popular online

According to various outlets, the 31-year-old soccer player’s son is an influencer and by looking at his social media we can see that this is true.

Davi Lucca da Silva Santos’ parents are Neymar and Carolina Dantas. According to El Heraldo de Mexico, little Davi’s mother is a year younger than Neymar and they broke up a short time after he was born.