How did Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan meet?

Michael Jordan had a successful career with the Chicago Bulls.

He was less successful in love as young man.

Find out all about the romance between the basketball player and the model. Yvette Prieto was Michale Jordan’s second wife after he went through a difficult divorce with the mother of his three oldest children.

We’ll tell you how Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan fell in love, got married and started a family, in addition to the prenup Prieto signed before the wedding.

How did Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan meet?

According to Hollywood Life, just two years after Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy got divorced, Yvette Prieto entered the life of the former Chicago Bulls player. They met at a nightclub in 2008.

Their romance began almost immediately. Jordan and Prieto dated for a few years before the former basketball player decided to take their relationship a step further and proposed to her in 2011.