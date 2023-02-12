Photos confirm romance between Michael Jordan’s son and Larsa Pippen

A low blow for Scottie Pippen?

Michael Jordan’s son is said to be dating Scottie’s ex, Larsa Pippen.

A scandal between former NBA rivals.

A few months ago, Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of the legendary Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen, was involved in rumors of an affair with Bronny James, however, this was not officially confirmed. Now it looks like she’s got a new man.

Some photos have come out that seem to confirm the rumors of a romance between 48-year-old Pippen and the 31-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Have they dealt Scottie Pippen a low blow?

Is Larsa a gold digger?

Larsa was previously married to Sottie Pippen. It was recently rumored that she was in a relationship with Broony James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James. Now it has been ‘confirmed’ that she is in a relationship with Michael Jordan’s son.

Some internet users have call her a gold digger on social media, saying she wants to date an NBA player at all costs. By the way, LeBron James did not react well to her supposed romance with his son.