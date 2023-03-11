Is Miguel Layun the hottest soccer player in Mexico?
The best photos of Miguel Layun. Is he the hottest soccer player in Mexico? The Club América defender's best moments.
Soccer has plenty of attractive players all around the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Marco Asensio, Kevin Trap, among many others. Here, we take some time to look at a Mexican soccer player.
He is 34-year-old Miguel Layun who is a defender for Club América. The gorgeous athlete has captured the attention of millions of people, not only because he gives his all on the field, but also because of his incredible good looks. Here are some of Miguel Layun’s hottest photos.
Exercise is important to Layun
The Club América player has made it clear on more than one occasion that he’s important to his team. In order to play his best of him, he makes working out a priority.
Miguel Layun showed his super-exercised body three years ago in a post on Instagram, where he has more than four million followers. He’s just finished a workout.
Enjoying a beach vacation
Here the Liga MX defender poses on the beach in a red swimsuit, proudly showing off his toned body and enjoying a sunny vacation. This photo undoubtedly set social media on fire.
Miguel wrote in the description: “Sometimes I feel like I need to press the “RESET BUTTON”… a few days with my family getting away from my routine definitely helps me! Does anyone else feel that? Or am I already going crazy?
Best Miguel Layun photos: Posing with his son
As we told you before, Miguel is focused on staying in shape so he can play at his peak. For the 37-year-old Mexican, diet and exercise is key.
In case you weren’t aware, Miguel Layun is married to Ana Laura Galván and has two children, Marcelo Layun, Mateo Layun. Here one of his sons peaks out from behind him. How cute!
Showing his tattoos and his elegance
Miguel Layun shows that he is a man who dresses with enough elegance and class. The soccer player is promoting a clothing brand in this post.
Layun wrote: “How does @miguel_layun look in our iconic Original Khaki in black?” Of course, the Club América defender’s numerous fans were not going to let him go unnoticed.
Killer abs
With a simple black and white photo, Miguel Layun showed off the incredible abs that he worked on during quarantine in 2020. Not only that, we can also appreciate his impressive tattoos.
Fans showered him with compliments: “My dear platonic love… blessings from Cuernavaca Morelos.” “With all the respect your wife deserves but he is very handsome.” “How handsome is Layun.”
A tender photo with his baby in his arms!
Finally, one of the hottest photos of Miguel Laun is a tender photo where he’s holding his baby in 2018.
“A year that began very difficult, with Marcelo very delicate (something that I dare to share for the first time), many changes, but that was on the rise. Thank you 2018 for a year full of learning, for showing me many things, I lived you vulnerable but also strong, I cried and laughed, I will remember every moment, and I will try to use it as much as possible for my future,” he wrote.