The best photos of Miguel Layun.

Is he the hottest soccer player in Mexico?

The Club América defender’s best moments.

Soccer has plenty of attractive players all around the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Marco Asensio, Kevin Trap, among many others. Here, we take some time to look at a Mexican soccer player.

He is 34-year-old Miguel Layun who is a defender for Club América. The gorgeous athlete has captured the attention of millions of people, not only because he gives his all on the field, but also because of his incredible good looks. Here are some of Miguel Layun’s hottest photos.

Exercise is important to Layun

The Club América player has made it clear on more than one occasion that he’s important to his team. In order to play his best of him, he makes working out a priority.

Miguel Layun showed his super-exercised body three years ago in a post on Instagram, where he has more than four million followers. He’s just finished a workout.