Myrka Dellanos is hospitalized: ‘La Mesa Caliente’ hosts reveal what happened
Why was Myrka Dellanos hospitalized?The hosts of La Mesa Caliente explain what happened.Fans are worried.
Popular host Myrka Dellanos, who is beloved by Telemundo viewers and has an extensive career on various television networks, is suffering from several health problems, according to La Mesa Caliente hosts.
Although Dellanos has not spoken on social media about what happened, Giselle Blondet and Verónica Bastos spoke about why Myrka hasn’t been on the program. There’s no word on when she’ll return.
The absence of the 57-year-old Cuban-American host made many Telemundo viewers wonder what had happened to her. After Alix Aspe announced that she would no longer be on La Mesa Caliente, it was suspected that the same would happen to Mykra.
However, the co-hosts of the popular debate-themed program Verónica Bastos and Giselle Blondet, talked to viewers about what’s going on with Myrka Dellanos, saying that she is hospitalized, but stable.
Myrka won’t be on the show for a while
Giselle revealed that Mryka will be absent from the show for a few more days: “Myrka is not with us because she’s a little sick, she’s in the hospital, but she’s recovering and she sends you all a kiss.”
“A kiss that we also send to you, Myrka. We miss you very much, we love you very much and we know that you will be back very soon,” Giselle Blondet said to the Telemundo cameras. Likewise, Verónica weighed in.
Few details were released
Although none of the hosts of the program actually specified what is happening with Myrka, they said that she’s being treated in a Miami hospital. “Since yesterday, she has been watching us from the hospital.
From here you know that we are taking care of your changarro, we don’t read the news as nicely as you do, but we do our best try,” Blondet said according to Ahora Mismo. On the other hand, both said that Mykra was watching the show on television and they miss the Cuban-American presenter’s ability to report the news in such a professional and talented way.