Why was Myrka Dellanos hospitalized?

The hosts of La Mesa Caliente explain what happened.

Fans are worried.

Popular host Myrka Dellanos, who is beloved by Telemundo viewers and has an extensive career on various television networks, is suffering from several health problems, according to La Mesa Caliente hosts.

Although Dellanos has not spoken on social media about what happened, Giselle Blondet and Verónica Bastos spoke about why Myrka hasn’t been on the program. There’s no word on when she’ll return.

Myrka Dellanos is hospitalized

The absence of the 57-year-old Cuban-American host made many Telemundo viewers wonder what had happened to her. After Alix Aspe announced that she would no longer be on La Mesa Caliente, it was suspected that the same would happen to Mykra.

However, the co-hosts of the popular debate-themed program Verónica Bastos and Giselle Blondet, talked to viewers about what’s going on with Myrka Dellanos, saying that she is hospitalized, but stable.