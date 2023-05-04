Carlos Adyan has a death in his family.

Carlos Adyan has a death in his family. The beloved Puerto Rican presenter is known for his charisma and is beloved by the Hispanic public that tunes in to Telemundo to see him in action. He is also good friends with several other hosts, including Jacky Bracamontes.

However, like all of us, he sometimes receives painful news. Yesterday afternoon, Adyan shared sad news on social media where he announced a death in his family.

Yesterday, Carlos Adyan was going about his day, sharing stories on his Instagram account as he often does for his followers. However, just after uploading the happiest stories, he announced sad news.

The co-host of En Casa con Telemundo announced a rather painful death in his family, sharing a photograph of his uncle. “Rest in peace, Uncle Raúl,” the presenter wrote along with an image where he appears as a child with his uncle.