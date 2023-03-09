Myrka Dellanos is criticized because of María Celeste Arrarás
María Celeste Arrarás returns to television. Myrka Dellanos was criticized after posting a photo with her. Did the former Al Rojo Vivo host provoke it?
- María Celeste Arrarás returns to television.
- Myrka Dellanos was criticized after posting a photo with her.
- Did the former Al Rojo Vivo host provoke criticism of her great friend?
La Mesa Caliente celebrated its anniversary and María Celeste Arrarás appeared as a guest. She left Telemundo a few months ago because her contract wasn’t renewed. Now, she’s returned to TV after saying she wouldn’t, but did it hurt her friend Myrka Dellanos?
It turns out that María Celeste Arrarás appeared as a guest on La Mesa Caliente because she has always been very close to Myrka Dellanos, who was originally going to be her substitute on Al Rojo Vivo. She ended up rejecting Telemundo’s offer out of loyalty to her friend.
María Celeste Arrarás reappeared on television
Wearing a neon yellow dress, María Celeste Arrarás took some pictures with her friend Myrka Dellanos, which People en Español posted on Instagram. People were struck by the faces of both women and thought one didn’t look so good.
María Celeste Arrarás complemented her red hair with a bright yellow dress while Myrka Dellanos highlighted her blonde hair with a hot pink gown. Immediately people said it wasn’t age-appropriate.
Myrka Dellanos is insulted
Although the two television presenters and great friends posed happily together behind the scenes at La Mesa Caliente, people did not like the fact that they seemed to be dressed for different occasions.
Some commented: “Give other young people a chance and those old people should retire.” “But Myrka doesn’t even look like herself.” “One full of surgery and the other not.” “Is Myrka’s hair a wig? That’s why she doesn’t look like herself.” “Congratulations granny, the only thing that looks cute is the color.”
Do María Celeste Arrarás and Myrka Dellanos look “different”?
The negative remarks continued: “Myrka’s stockings are so horrible.” “Operation surgery” “What a beautiful woman does is being authentic, simple and confident and Myrka needs to believe she’s pretty but she’s insecure.” “They look like two old dolls.”
The insults for María Celeste Arrarás and Myrka Dellanos did not stop: “Let them dress as their age demands, not as the age they would like to be and enough SURGERY.” “That is no longer used and the extensions look very cheap.” Some images in this article come from this video and this video.