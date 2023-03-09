Myrka Dellanos is criticized because of María Celeste Arrarás

María Celeste Arrarás returns to television.

Myrka Dellanos was criticized after posting a photo with her.

Did the former Al Rojo Vivo host provoke criticism of her great friend?

La Mesa Caliente celebrated its anniversary and María Celeste Arrarás appeared as a guest. She left Telemundo a few months ago because her contract wasn’t renewed. Now, she’s returned to TV after saying she wouldn’t, but did it hurt her friend Myrka Dellanos?

It turns out that María Celeste Arrarás appeared as a guest on La Mesa Caliente because she has always been very close to Myrka Dellanos, who was originally going to be her substitute on Al Rojo Vivo. She ended up rejecting Telemundo’s offer out of loyalty to her friend.

María Celeste Arrarás reappeared on television

Wearing a neon yellow dress, María Celeste Arrarás took some pictures with her friend Myrka Dellanos, which People en Español posted on Instagram. People were struck by the faces of both women and thought one didn’t look so good.

María Celeste Arrarás complemented her red hair with a bright yellow dress while Myrka Dellanos highlighted her blonde hair with a hot pink gown. Immediately people said it wasn’t age-appropriate.