Erik ‘El Charro’ Torres mourns his dear friend Aaron Martínez

El Charro is mourning his close friend Aaron Martínez.

Martínez was murdered by his neighbor.

Erik Torres shared his grief on social media.

Erik Torres, better known in the influencer world as “El Charro”, shared on social media that he’s mourning the recent death of Aaron Martínez, a dear and close friend of the celebrity.

El Charro’s most recent Instagram post features a moving video that the influencer made in tribute to his friend. His followers offered their condolences in the comments section.

El Charro mourns his friend Aaron Martínez

El Charro posted a video tribute to his late friend Aaron Martínez. The two had shared content together on several occasions. The influencer wrote a short description for his video, simply saying: “Rest in Peace, Aaron Martínez.”

Univisión reports that Aaron Martínez on May 1 in Forney, Texas when an armed man entered his ranch and shot him. After the shooting, authorities found his body inside his truck. Trevor McEuen has been arrested for his murder.