Mug shot of Anderson Lee Aldrich is released.

The Colorado gay club shooter’s father was an adult actor.

It was also revealed that the killer’s father is Mormon. A brutal shooting left five people dead at a Colorado Springs gay bar and the suspect faces possible hate crime charges. He is expected to remain in jail without bail after his arrest. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared on video from jail and was seen sitting hunched over with injuries to his face and head. Aldrich was apparently being encouraged to respond by his lawyers when Judge Charlotte Ankeny asked for his name, according to the AP. Anderson Lee Aldrich’s mug shot is released The mug shot released by the police shows Anderson Lee Aldrich severely beaten and with his face black and blue after being subdued at the Colorado gay bar by brave witnesses of the massacre. TMZ reported that Army vet Richard Fierro was the one who restrained him. Fierro subdued Aldrich on the ground and hit him in the head “repeatedly with his own weapon” according to the outlet. Fierro beat him until he thought he had died, but the young man survived. The court ruled that the suspect would remain in prison without bail, after an initial hearing on Wednesday.

The truth about Aldrich’s father comes out Aaron Brink, father of the young man who is now in police custody, said he felt “scared” and was terrified, not for the expected reasons. Brink stated: “He was scared. I thought, ‘OMG, s***, is he gay? And he’s not gay… II’m a Mormon. I’m a conservative Republican and I don’t do gay. I don’t do gay. We don’t do gay,” according to TMZ. Anderson Lee Aldrich’s father is an adult film actor who goes by the name ‘Dick Delaware’, according to TMZ. Despite his controversial statement, Brink showed some remorse by declaring: “There is no excuse to go and kill people. If you’re killing people, there’s something wrong. It is not the answer… I am very sorry for your loss.”

Is Anderson Lee Aldrich gay? The suspect has claimed he is ‘non-binary,’ however friends said he never showed or hinted at it before the massacre, according to TMZ. A trans woman also helped to subdue him after killing the five clients of the Q Club in Colorado. The motive for the shooting was still being investigated, but authorities said charge could include homicide and a hate crime. A hate crime requires proving that the shooter was motivated by bias against the victims’ real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, according to AP.

Aldrich was apparently afraid of his father Aldrich changed his name more than six years ago, during his adolescence after filing a legal petition in Texas to “protect” himself from a father with a criminal record of domestic violence against Aldrich’s mother, the AP reported. He is expected to appear in court on December 6. A video of the hearing shows Anderson Lee Aldrich sitting in a jail uniform behind his legal team. It appears that he is asleep in the recording of just over 30 seconds, and his lawyer encourages him to answer the judge’s questions. To see the video of the interview with the father, click here. With information from: TMZ, AP, and KKTV.