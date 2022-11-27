Lety Calderón fears for her son’s health if he sees his father in jail (VIDEO)

Lety Calderón reveals that she fears for Luciano’s health.

Juan Collado doesn’t want Lety Calderón to visit him.

The truth about why the children have not seen their father. Lety Calderón fears for her son’s health. The actress and soap opera villain, Lety Calderón, had a controversial relationship with lawyer Juan Collado, who was accused in 2019 of having ties to organized crime, according to People en Español. Because of this, Calderón’s children have not been able to see their father. But now, it was revealed that the Mexican’s children may have the opportunity to see him again in prison. However, following the rules of Lety’s ex, she cannot visit him but she said that she will not let her children see their father without her being there. Lety Calderón fears for her son’s health Days ago, in an interview on Venga la Alegría, Lety explained why her children have not been able to visit their father in jail. It is because Juan Collado won’t allow her to visit him. The reasons why Lety doesn’t want to let her children go to the prison to see their father without her is basically because it would be very difficult for both of them and even more so without her — especially for Luciano, her eldest son who has Down syndrome. Filed Under: Lety Calderón fears for her son’s health

She fears for the health of her son Luciano This was the soap opera villain’s explanation for not wanting her children to go in to see their father on their own. “Luciano, as you can see, he’s a very special child, I have to be very vigilant because he can faint or have seizures,” she explained. “Emotionally he’s very sensitive, it’s uncomfortable for him. I don’t know how he’s going to react, really, that’s why I also have to go,” she told Venga la Alegría. Lety is always protective of her children. Even so, she said that the decision of the father of her children is respectable. “All attitudes and reactions and comments are respectable, I simply respect it. He doesn’t really know them, and yes you have to understand that you and all the people.” Filed Under: Lety Calderón fears for her son’s health

Her legal matters have been taken care of The Esmeralda actress has been so vigilant that her children have everything they need. That’s why she decided to put all her legal matters in order for the day when she passes away, according to People en Español magazine. This happened after Lety became very ill one day. “I swear it opened my eyes and I thought: what if I had died?” she exclaimed. “I really felt like I was dying, I couldn’t breathe for a couple of minutes, I don’t even know how long it was, it seemed like forever,” she told the press. Filed Under: Lety Calderón fears for her son’s health

She fears wants the best for her children The Esmeralda actress said that she has to make her children more independent. “It gave me a feeling that I said, that’s why we have to hurry so that they learn to do things on their own, because tomorrow, I hope in God that not right now, when I have to go my children will be prepared to live alone,” “The truth is that when we go to a red carpet or something, I’m afraid that they’re going to be asked about their father, and right now, obviously, I appreciate very much that they don’t ask them things that could hurt them. I thank them and don’t think that I haven’t noticed that they’re very discreet when I’m with them,” said the actress thanking the press, according to Sale el Sol. (WATCH VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Lety Calderón fears for her son’s health