Grandparents die in plane crash on their way to celebrate Thanksgiving

An elderly couple died in a small plane crash.

They were on their way to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Where did the incident occur? Authorities confirm the death of grandparents, who were traveling in a small plane on their way to visit relatives for Thanksgiving when they crashed. Officials are investigating the incident to determine what happened. The family seeks answers to the questions about the accident as the days passed. At the moment, it is known that a small town in Illinois is mourning the death of grandparents and has paid tribute on social media. GRANDPARENTS DIE IN PLANE CRASH A family is in mourning after their grandparents died while traveling to celebrate Thanksgiving with them. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, were flying in a small plane to visit their son and grandchildren when the Piper PA-30 twin-engine plane crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to the New York Post. The accident occurred around 11:15 in the morning and the couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport, in Cahokia, then made a stopover in London, Kentucky, and finally crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, reported the New York Post.

What is known about the incident? The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the case and it is expected that the cause of the incident will be known in a short time. According to KSDK, the investigation is taking place in Winston-Salem and, for this reason, the final minutes before the plane crashed in Winston-Salem are being scrutinized. “The pilot communicated saying that he needed to go around the airport for a second attempt and during the return maneuver, the plane lost control and hit the ground,” said Pete Wentz, an NTSB aviation safety investigator, reported KSDK.

"Our prayers are with the family" The mayor of Freeburg, Seth Speiser, told KSDK that they are mourning Joe and Patty's deaths because they are people that the whole town knew. Likewise, he stressed that it even more of a tragedy because it took place on Thanksgiving. At the moment, the investigation is ongoing. "It is going to be difficult for everyone who knew Joe and Patty. It is a tragedy that this happened so close to Thanksgiving. Our prayers are for this family," Freeburg Mayor Seth Speiser told KSDK. After the incidents that occurred in the small town became known, families to offered their condolences for the loss of Joseph and Patty Kreher.

A rare occurrence? A relative of Joe and Patty told Fox 8 that it was not the first time they had traveled to North Carolina and that they'd made the trip numerous times. Authorities pointed out that Patty and Joe wanted to celebrate with their son and grandchildren. "The two people on board the plane were Patty Kreher and Joe Kreher. The two were flying from St. Louis to visit their son and grandchildren for Thanksgiving," the family member explained, according to Fox 8.