Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel displaced hundreds of families

The CJNG invaded a Mexican municipality in September 2022.

They displaced hundreds of families.

A victim tells his story. The Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) retook control of Chinicuila in the Mexican state of Michoacán last September. Authorities and residents estimate that at least 600 families were displaced after this invasion. A native of this municipality spoke with a Mexican outlet about what his experience had been like when he had to leave his home. The people who invaded were armed had no mercy for the residents who were forced to leave their homes. A victim tells his story! Various areas of Chinicuila were invaded on September 19 by heavily armed gunmen. The command was headed by Rafael Martínez Almanza, alias "Toretto" or "El 14", a regional leader of the CNJG, according to local Mexican media. Olegario Mendoza Zepeda, a rancher and merchant who lived on the outskirts of the municipality, told the outlet that the criminals stripped him of all his possessions, threatening to kill him, according to La Silla Rota.

Authorities did not help "They passed in their trucks outside the (National) Guard headquarters, but they did nothing and entered the town anyway," he told La Silla Rota, about the fact that some security forces did nothing to stop them. It is estimated that, like Olegario, around 600 families were exiled by the CJNG. The displaced people had to seek refuge in other Michoacán municipalities and some even decided to flee to the United States.

Residents ask for better security "I would like the president of the Republic to have them as guest at his house and receive them with hugs and not bullets," says one of the anonymous residents of Chinicuila, Michoacán, after the CJNG attack when they were also forced to leave their homes in December 2021. "When a government was installed with the sponsorship of NARCO, those are the consequences." Social media users demanded better security for the country because they are tired of constantly worrying that the cartel will return.

Residents want help "Imagine if I were to wait for them to kill my family, to those who had already pointed their rifles at our heads the day they went to take everything from us," added the interviewee, who had to emigrate along with his four children, his grandchildren and his wife to another municipality for safety. Last December, the leadership of the opposition Partido Revolución Institucional (PRD) in Michoacán pointed out that more than 50% of the population of Chinicuila had left their homes because of the violence generated by criminal organizations based in that territory. With information from La Opinión and the La Silla Rota.