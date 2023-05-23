Mount Etna erupts: Europe’s most active volcano releases lava and ash

Mount Etna erupts in Italy.

Europe’s most active volcano spewed lava and ash.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Everyone has been talking about volcanoes lately — first there were warnings about Popocatépetl and on Sunday the most active volcano in all of Europe, Mount Etna, erupted.

Residents said that they heard a loud noise when Mount Etna erupted. It released lava and ash fell on surrounding cities. So far no injuries have been reported.

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted on Sunday, spewing ash over Catania, the largest city in eastern Sicily, forcing a halt to flights at that city’s airport.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, or INGV, which closely monitors Etna with instrumentation on the slopes, noted that cloud cover on a rainy day made it impossible to see the eruption, which often offers a spectacular display of lava and flames.