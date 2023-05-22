New predictions from Mhoni Vidente: Will Popocatépetl erupt?

Mhoni Vidente has serious warnings for Mexico.

The astrologer talks about upcoming natural disasters.

What you need to know about Popocatépetl.

Mhoni Vidente warns about Popocatépetl. In her most recent predictions, the famous astrologer and psychic has revealed important information that we should all pay attention to. Mhoni Vidente warns of a natural phenomenon that could cause a great disaster in Mexico.

She says the Popocatépetl volcano could erupt very soon and could be the cause of a terrible natural disaster. It has been reported that this volcano has been active recently. Now the psychic has a dire warning.

After reports Popocatépetl has been showing volcanic activity, Mhoni Vidente has said that her cards are telling her it could erupt soon.

«Gentlemen, the ‘Popo’ will erupt. It will not take long, the earthquakes will continue in Mexico City, they are micro-seisms but it continues to tremble,» she warned. «It trembled in San Luis Potosí, which had never been seen. There was a 5.4 earthquake, which was felt even in Nuevo León,» Mhoni said on her YouTube channel.