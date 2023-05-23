Ron DeSantis receives very bad news.

This comes as he’s expected to announce he’s running for president.

His poll numbers are not looking good.

Controversial Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently signed one of the harshest anti-immigrant laws in the country is in trouble again. Just as he is expected to officially announce he’s running for president in the upcoming election, DeSantis gets bad news.

The Republican contender is in a bad position heading into the 2024 elections, where several experts say DeSantis does not fare well in polls against other candidates.

Ron DeSantis gets bad news about poll numbers

According to EFE, Governor DeSantis, who is expected to throw his hat in the ring this week, is not doing well in the polls.

A Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll shows that in a hypothetical face-to-face between DeSantis and the current US president, Joe Biden, the Democrat leads him by 14 percentage points (47% against 33%), according to Florida Politics.