Does Canelo have a son?

Who is the mother of little Saúl Adiel?

What you should know about Nelda Sepúlveda. Very few know that Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez has a son. That’s right, the world champion is the father of a child who is barely four years old. Many thought that Fernanda Gómez is the mother of the little one, but this is not the case. As we well know, the Mexican boxer has four children from different mothers. Publicly, only three of them are known: Emily, María Fernanda and the little boy, Saúl Adiel.

Who is the mother of Canelo’s son Saúl Adiel? According to El Heraldo Deportes, little Adiel’s mother is Nelda Sepúlveda, a businesswoman who had a short relationship with Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez. Things between the two did not turn out as expected but they did conceive a baby. El Heraldo Deportes pointed out that neither of them were resentful despite the fact that El Canelo began a new relationship with Fernanda Gómez after ending the one he had with Nelda. It should be noted that Adiel’s mother is the daughter of a Mexican politician. Filed Under: Who mom son Canelo

What does Nelda Sepúlveda do? Nelda Sepúlveda has a business with the Mexican boxer. It is an ice cream franchise called Santos Sabores and it has what it takes to achieve success on its own. It should be noted that El Canelo asked that his private life be respected. This is how he made it known at the baptism of little Adiel, according to the outlet, “With the respect they deserve, I do not know who invited them. It’s my personal life and I don’t like this kind of thing. With the respect they deserve, thank you very much, but no, I do not like to see them.” Filed Under: Who mom son Canelo

Did Canelo cheat on Fernanda Gómez with Nelda Sepúlveda? On the other hand, US AS reported that it was nine months after the birth of María Fernanda that Nelda Sepúlveda had little Saúl Adiel. Now you know the mother of the little boy who we have seen lately with Canelo during his training, weigh-in ceremonies and in each of his fights. Even Adiel himself has told his father that he wants to be a boxer like him. Filed Under: Who mom son Canelo