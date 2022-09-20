Is he saying goodbye to the ring? Canelo will take a break from boxing.

Michael Jordan asked Canelo to act in Creed III.

From world champion to being an actor?

The fight between Canelo and Golovkin, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was the last of the trilogy that began in 2017. Now it’s been announced that the boxer will take a break from the ring for a while for a reason no one expected.

Recently, it was announced that the boxer had suffered an injury which will take him out of the ring. However, another reason why El Canelo will not be fighting for a while has recently been revealed.

Is Canelo retiring from boxing?

El Financiero revealed that the person behind Saúl Álvarez’s break from boxing is American actor Michael B. Jordan. Apparently, he will be directing the boxer in his first big screen role.

According to the outlet, Michael B. Jordan will be directing the boxer from Guadalajara in his debut in the second sequel to the movie Creed. But that’s not all, El Canelo will be the star of the film. Filed as: El Canelo retires