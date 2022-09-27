Mexican wrestler Starman dies at 48 years old

Famous Mexican wrestler dies.

The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre confirms Starman’s death at 48.

How did the athlete die? Wrestler Starman dies. Once again, Mexican wrestling is in mourning due to the tragic death of a renowned fighter who, with his great performances in the ring, managed to win the hearts of Mexicans. It’s particularly shocking because he was so young. On Friday, September 23, it was confirmed that Starman, a renowned Mexican wrestler, lost his life at 48 years old. Hundreds of internet users have reacted to his sudden passing on social media. Wrestler Starman dies at 48 The news of the athlete’s death was announced on Twitter where the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) issued a statement mourning his death. They also recognized his incredible trajectory in the ring, providing a spectacle to the spectators. As of now, his cause of death is unknown. Immediately, fans took to social media to say goodbye to their idol: “Noooo rest Starman. Always very cute and a fighter.”“ A supportive hug for his family, early resignation.”

Starman’s cause of death is unknown The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre(CMLL) also announced Starman’s death on Instagram. It is worth mentioning that they posted a photo of the wrestler in his traditional fighting pose and they said good bye to him with an emotional message. “The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre joins the sorrow that seizes the wrestling family for the sad death of Starman, a wrestler who had an outstanding career as part of this organization. We express our deepest condolences and solidarity to his family and friends for this irreparable loss. Rest in peace,” reads the post. Filed Under: Starman fighter dies

Starman’s last appearances During his outstanding career, Starman managed to impress the Mexican fans who came to the Arena Ciudad de México to watch his incredible throws and flights over the ring. However, in the last stage of his career he was afflicted by several injuries that kept him from wrestling, according to Record. Starman’s last appearance was in 2017, after that time he did not appear in the ring again. The Mexican wrestler debuted in the ring in 1994. At that time he was known as Ultramán Jr. Four years later he changed it to Starman. Filed Under: Starman fighter dies

“His passing hurts me a lot” The wrestler’s fans were present on social media and mourned his death: “His passing hurts a lot, we remember him (and it’s not to cause trouble) when suddenly a wrestler failed to show up and he went out to do the show always professional and serious QEPD.” “I remember when I was like 5 or 6 years old… And he was always one of the first 2 fights…. He wore his full suit.” “My deepest condolences to the Starman family for the sad death of the Great wrestler and champion,” were some of the comments. Filed Under: Starman fighter dies