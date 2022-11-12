Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s decades ago.

What other celebs have the same disease?

Is there a cure?

Michael J. Fox considers himself lucky despite the debilitating Parkinson’s that he has suffered with for three decades. He prefers to show strength and focus on the positive aspects of his life Despite the fact that this disease has affected him physically, he is dedicated to finding a cure.

On October 8, he showed that this disease isn’t preventing him from having a good time with his fans at the Back to the Future Reunion. Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 30 years ago. Today he is 61. In 2020 he retired from acting 20 years later than his neurologist predicted.

Michael J. Fox had everyone worried!

New York Comic Con witnessed an incredibly emotional moment last month. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, two of the stars of Back to the Future, met again in an emotional and fun moment that has not gone unnoticed on social media.

Fox had trouble standing due to the advanced stage of his illness. “I love you! But how sad to see Michael J. Fox like this…. I wish there was already a cure for Parkinson’s,” said an Instagram user watching the video of the reunion by Caras México. FILED UNDER: Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s