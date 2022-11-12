Michael J. Fox and other celebrities who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Michael J. Fox considers himself lucky despite the debilitating Parkinson’s that he has suffered with for three decades. He prefers to show strength and focus on the positive aspects of his life Despite the fact that this disease has affected him physically, he is dedicated to finding a cure.
On October 8, he showed that this disease isn’t preventing him from having a good time with his fans at the Back to the Future Reunion. Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 30 years ago. Today he is 61. In 2020 he retired from acting 20 years later than his neurologist predicted.
Michael J. Fox had everyone worried!
New York Comic Con witnessed an incredibly emotional moment last month. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, two of the stars of Back to the Future, met again in an emotional and fun moment that has not gone unnoticed on social media.
Fox had trouble standing due to the advanced stage of his illness. "I love you! But how sad to see Michael J. Fox like this…. I wish there was already a cure for Parkinson's," said an Instagram user watching the video of the reunion by Caras México.
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, although he didn’t share it with the public until early 2020 after a bad fall. He decided to take a break from performing but he finally returned to the stage in 2022.
Although he has good days and bad days, Ozzy admits that his battle has been hard, especially when it comes to walking. "You learn to live in the moment, because you don't know [what the future holds]. You don't know when you're going to wake up and you won't be able to get out of bed. But you just don't think about it," Ozzy told The Guardian.
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali had been retired from boxing for several years when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. After his diagnosis, he teamed up with philanthropist Jimmy Walker and physician Abraham Lieberman to establish the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.
To this day, the center aims to provide patients with clinical care, research, rehabilitation, education, and support. Before his passing, Muhammad Ali said he was not afraid of the public witnessing his fight and even lit the Olympic flame during the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Linda Ronstadt
Singer Linda Ronstadt began experiencing symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in the early 2000s, but it wasn’t until 2013 that she was finally diagnosed. At that time, Linda could not sing.
In 2019, she shared an update on her battle, revealing that she had been diagnosed with a subtype of progressive supranuclear palsy known as PSP-parkinsonism, which is a neurodegenerative brain condition that shares many symptoms with Parkinson’s disease.