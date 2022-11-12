Karely Ruiz is one of the best known personalities on social media.

The OnlyFans star was embarrassed at a flea market.

She was only going to sell her clothes. Karely Ruiz was kicked out of a flea market. Karely Ruiz has become one of the most recognized Mexican personalities of the moment thanks to her great success on OnlyFans. It’s a platform where various celebrities use to share adult content. But not everything is rosy, because the influencer had an embarrassing and surprising experience in a flea market. The woman from Monterrey is one of the best paid OnlyFans creators thanks to her exclusive content. She charges $16 a month for a subscription. Her posts already have millions of views on OnlyFans and she earns an incredible income. Karely Ruiz is one of the most popular personalities on social media Despite being one of the pretty faces on social media, the influencer has also been a target for controversy. What recently happened to her surprised more than one of her loyal followers on her various social networks. Well, it turns out that she was kicked out of a flea market. But what did she do? The star of social media and OnlyFans is still in the spotlight since she has always caused a stir for her provocative photographs. It has even been speculated she has caused divorces. Karely Ruiz is very successful but that doesn’t stop the controversy. Filed under: Karely Ruiz kicked out of flea market

Karely Ruiz is kicked out of a flea market where she was selling her used clothes The incident occurred over the weekend. It turns out that Karely Ruiz went to a flea market to sell the clothes she no longer wears, but her plans did not work out because other merchants got angry when they saw her and ended up kicking her out. Karely decided to share her experience on Facebook. “I had been saving my clothes for months, tops, skirts, shoes. It was clothing that I no longer wore and I told my grandmother, ‘One day I’m going to go to the flea market to sell them.’ Sometimes I give clothes away but now I wanted to go to the little market,” she said. Filed under: Karely Ruiz kicked out of flea market

She says sales were going well until a lady kicked her out It should be noted that before she was successful on social media and OnlyFans, Karely used to sell clothes in different flea markets with her parents. According to the influencer, everything was going well that day and several people came to see what clothes were for sale. However, later everything changed thanks to a lady. “The lady arrives and says, ‘Who does this woman think she is? You don’t need to sell, only people in need are the ones who come to sell, you don’t. You have money.’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m not stealing, I’m selling.’ The envy was noticed,” said Karely in a Facebook live. Filed under: Karely Ruiz kicked out of flea market

Karely reveals what she wanted to do with the money raised from the sale She later shared that the person in charge of organizing the market attacked her for being “famous” and did not let her sell her clothes, so the OnlyFans star had no choice but to leave. In her video she revealed what the she was planning to do with the money she made from the sale. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. “I was very excited, because I don’t know if they knew, I used to sell in the markets with my parents and it reminded me of the times when I used to sell. Really, the money that I was going to collect was going to be given to a man who asks for money there,” said the model from Monterrey, who unfortunately did not have the success she expected. TV Notas, Milenio and Lado confirmed that Karely used to sell clothes in the tianguis. Filed under: Karely Ruiz kicked out of flea market