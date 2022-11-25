Actor Armie Hammer’s father Michael Armand Hammer dies

The father of actor Armie Hammer dies.

Michael Armand Hammer passed away at the age of 67.

He had been fighting cancer. The world of entertainment is in mourning over the tragic death of the father of actor, Armie Hammer, after having been battling a terrible disease for a long time. Immediately, several on social media sent their condolences. According to media reports, Armie Hammer’s father, Michael Armand Hammer has passed away at the age of 67. It is worth mentioning that he was a powerful titan in the business world. He passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Actor Armie Hammer’s father dies The businessman oversaw the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries and Hammer International Foundation over the years. Michael is survived by his wife, Misty, as well as children Armie and Viktor, he married his current widow in the year of 2017. The Hammer family was featured prominently in the House of Hammer docuseries, as were their twisted family secrets revealed via Discovery+. They are even known to have a mausoleum at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park, where Armand and other family members rest.

Armie Hammer's father dies after losing battle with cancer Some media outlets have reported that the Social Network star is "broke" and now lives in Los Angeles, after it was revealed that he was working in the Cayman Islands selling timeshares. Armie has reportedly been staying at one of Robert Downey Jr's houses after spending about six months in rehab. A source close to the actor previously told Vanity Fair that the Iron Man star, who recovered years ago, also paid for Armie's rehab. The Call Me By My Name star began dating dental hygienist Lisa Perejma amid his public scandal, but the two called it quits in February.

Terrible accusations about Armie Hammer It is worth mentioning that Armie's artistic career went into free fall last year and his talent agency WME abandoned him, after being accused by several women of alleged emotional abuse, manipulation, sexual violence and even rape. Speaking of the allegations surrounding Armie, his aunt Casey Hammer said: "This behavior runs deep… every generation of my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it gets worse and worse and worse. I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw the dark side of my father firsthand. And I have seen the dark side of my brother. Now it's Armie Hammer."

A renowned businessman Similarly, it was revealed that the businessman worked at an investment banking firm in New York, this occurred just before he became involved in Occidental Petroleum, the company that his grandfather, Armand Hammer, led for years. In the 80's he became vice president of the company, after moving the headquarters to Los Angeles. At that time he married Dru Ann Mobley, with whom he had two children, Armie who was born in 1986, and his brother Viktor, who was born two years later. So far his family has not issued any statement about the death of their loved one. With information from New York Post, The Sun and TMZ.