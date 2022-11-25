Revisit the daring looks Odalys García rocked on ‘Lente Loco’ (VIDEO)

Odalys García was the gorgeous host of Lente Loco.

She captivated millions with her beauty.

Revisit her most daring looks! Almost 30 years after the success of the popular Univisión program Lente Loco, sexy images have come to light reminding us what a delight Odalys García was for viewers. Revisit some of Odalys García’s daring looks from the show. According to La Prensa, the high ratings of the hidden camera prank show were undoubtedly helped by the charm of host Raymond Arrieta and the beauty of Odalys García. Together, they made the perfect team. Revisit the daring looks Odalys García rocked on Lente Loco However, exuberant Latin beauty Odalys captured everyone’s attention. So now fans have decided to remember her with those memorable and daring looks the beautiful Cuban wore on Lente Loco. Followers of the 90s show brought the fashionable outfits the young woman wore at that time into present day with a compilation video of the looks that showed off her curves.

The former Univisión presenter’s iconic looks In particular, a YouTube video has begun to generate controversy by remembering Odalys García and her sexy side. Just as shown in this image, the presenter can be seen wearing a body-con dress in gold and black. She accompanied the mini dress with high heels and accessories that complemented it perfectly. Without a doubt, this could be considered one of the emblematic ensembles that the former Univisión presenter immortalized.

Users comment on Odalys García Another of the iconic and sexy looks that the presenter wore in the show was a short dress in a vibrant cobalt blue which, together with her distinctive plunging neckline was the perfect ‘fit’ to show off the Cuban’s curves. It did not take much for the host to stand out, which is why today her beauty and sensuality are still remembered. “How I enjoyed seeing this monument of a woman,” said one social media user.

The Cuban beauty tried to remain in the entertainment industry El Salvador reports that after the end of Lente Loco in 2001, Odalys García ventured into the music industry and released an album called Van a ver featuring songs like Qué fácil and Soy latina, so she remained firm in her desire to remain in show business. However, her career as a singer was short, since she didn’t have much success. As a result, Odalys stepped away from the entertainment world. Although she later made a brief appearance on the talk show Mr. Francisco, but that would be her last appearance on TV. Click here to see the video of the sexy looks that Odalys García rocked on Lente Loco.